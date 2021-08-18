2022 Lincoln Navigator Debuts As Improved Cadillac Escalade Rival

Conditions remain ripe for new vehicle prices to continue to rise, and that’s precisely what has happened over the last few months. The semiconductor chip shortage continues to impact production in a big way, and will likely do so well into 2022. That has moved the supply/demand curve in one definitive direction, and average transaction prices continue to set new records with each passing month. That’s been the case with Ford, which saw its average transaction prices rise by $8,400 in July, while Ford SUV average transaction prices set a new record by reaching $42,000 for the very first time.