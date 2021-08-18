2022 Lincoln Navigator Debuts As Improved Cadillac Escalade Rival
The updated 2022 Lincoln Navigator has made its official debut and is ready to go head-to-head with the Cadillac Escalade. Lincoln has applied a number of minor styling changes to the Navigator for the 2022 model year, including an updated grille, new LED headlights and new three-dimensional taillights. The range-topping Black Label trim also gets a new two-segment grille design to help further differentiate it from the standard Navigator.gmauthority.com
