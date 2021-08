In many ways, Carlos Reutemann came to be emblematic of an era in Formula 1. The Argentine, who died aged 79 on 7 July after a long battle with cancer, was not the most famous driver of his time. He didn’t become world champion. His career was not as dramatic as Niki Lauda’s. He was not a notorious playboy in the manner of James Hunt; nor as outspoken and high-profile as Mario Andretti.