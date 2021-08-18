evTS Rounds Out Advisory Board with Addition of Three New Members

Marina Maher Communications names Olga Fleming as president of its healthcare and corporate businesses. Fleming was most recently CEO of Goodfuse, a boutique communications agency within the BCW Group of companies. Before that, she was an executive vice president at Cohn & Wolfe, and has also held executive positions at Biosector 2 and Fleishman-Hillard. Fleming will oversee healthcare across MMC and specialist agency RXMosaic, in addition to leading MMC's corporate practice. “She is a builder of teams, companies and brands and has a long track record of fostering great client partnerships, launching award-winning campaigns and thriving agencies,” said MMC global president Rema Vasan. MMS has also appointed Courtney Walker as managing director to lead its RXMosaic healthcare agency and spearhead healthcare new business. Walker was previously managing director of Goodfuse.