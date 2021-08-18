Cancel
evTS Rounds Out Advisory Board with Addition of Three New Members

 7 days ago

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / ev Transportation Services Inc. ('evTS'), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban mobility markets, today announced that Harvey C. Jones, Kent Larson and Dr. Mike Zimmerman have been added to the Company's Advisory Board. 'The additions of...

Businessmeatpoultry.com

GA Pizza hires new COO

TORONTO — Fast-casual pizza restaurant turned omnichannel consumer packaged goods company General Assembly Holdings Ltd. (GA Pizza) has hired Hormis Tharakan as chief operating officer. Prior to joining GA Pizza, Tharakan was with Nature’s Path Foods, most recently as associate vice president of manufacturing. Earlier, he was associate vice president...
EducationMySanAntonio

WINFertility Announces the Addition of Board-Certified Reproductive Endocrinologist Jenna McCarthy to its Medical Advisory Board

GREENWICH, Conn. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. WINFertility (WIN), the nation’s leading fertility benefits management company with the largest portfolio of employer clients, announces the addition of board-certified reproductive endocrinologist Jenna McCarthy, M.D. to WIN’s Medical Advisory Board. WINFertility’s Medical Advisory Board is composed of leading academic and community-based reproductive endocrinologists who empower WIN’s mission to provide clients and patients access to the most up-to-date clinical recommendations and highest quality clinical outcomes for their family-building journey. Dr. Jenna McCarthy will also actively contribute to clinical oversight of the WINFertility Quality Assurance Program.
Businessnddist.com

Pelican Products Appoints New CIO

TORRANCE, CA — innovative business and technology executive Shree Khare has been hired to the Pelican Products, Inc. senior leadership team as Chief Information Officer. Shree comes to Pelican with more than 20 years of experience in Information Technology, leading teams through complex global projects and digital transformation. Khare’s role...
Pet Servicespetproductnews.com

WPA Appoints New Board Members, Officers

The World Pet Association (WPA) has welcomed a new group of leading industry professionals to its board of directors, as well as appointed new officers. WPA’s new officers include: Barry Berman of NexPet Retailer Co-op as chairman, Jeff San Souci of Hagen Group as CFO, Keryn Rod of American Humane Association as 1st vice chair, Heather Smith of King Wholesale as 2nd vice chair, Michael Lou of Patchwork Pet as secretary and Chris Clevers of Hikari Sales USA as chair emeritus.
Businessaustinnews.net

BCM Resources Appoints Dr. Sergei Diakov as Company President

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Effective immediately, BCM Resources Corp. (TSXV:B) is happy to announce the appointment of Dr. Sergei Diakov as President. Dr. Diakov is a 28-year mining industry veteran with a history of exploration success and building shareholder value. 'On behalf of the BCM...
Businesskamcity.com

Wella Appoints Three New Executives To Leadership Team

Wella Company has announced the appointment of three diverse C-suite executives to its leadership team, as the hair, nail and beauty tech firm continues on the growth plan it embarked upon after being majority-acquired by KKR. The company has named Virginie Costa as its Global Chief Financial Officer, Gretchen Koback...
austinnews.net

IDGlobal Corp. Provides Corporate Update

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC PINK:IDGC), is pleased to announce that IDGlobal Corp. will begin uploading financial information on Friday August 27th to the OTC Markets Platform. This will allow us suitable time to be in compliance with Finra's new regulations. According to...
austinnews.net

Green Check Verified Adds Banking and Tech Veterans to Leadership Team Amidst Company Expansion

Cannabis banking leader hires David Bagley and Matt Fitzgerald to key executive roles. BONITA SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Green Check Verified (GCV), the leading fintech provider of compliant cannabis banking solutions and services, today announced David Bagley as executive vice president and chief growth officer and Matt Fitzgerald as vice president of engineering as part of a larger company expansion. The company also recently promoted Co-founder Mike Kennedy to chief strategy officer.
Businessmartechseries.com

ServiceNow Appoints Uber CTO Sukumar Rathnam to its Board of Directors

ServiceNow , the leading workflow company that makes work, work better for people, announced the appointment of Uber CTO Sukumar Rathnam to its board of directors, bringing the total number of directors on ServiceNow’s board to 12. “Sukumar has been at the forefront of digital innovation for some of the...
Businessprweek.com

Santander US hires Laura Burke as chief communications officer

BOSTON: Santander U.S. has hired Laura Burke as chief communications officer. Burke reports to Jennifer Mathissen, CMO Santander Bank, National Association. Burke also joins the Santander U.S. leadership team, headed by CEO Tim Wennes, according to a statement. The last person to hold the CCO role at Santander U.S. was...
TheStreet

WellPet Announces Appointment Of Consumer Products Industry Veteran Nneka Rimmer To Its Board Of Directors

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WellPet, LLC, the largest North America based independent branded premium natural pet food company, backed by Clearlake Capital Group L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake"), announced today the appointment of Nneka Rimmer to the company's Board of Directors. She joins WellPet with more than 25 years of experience in the branded consumer products industry and specializes in global growth and go-to-market strategies, corporate transformation, leadership development and change management.
Businessbusinessnorth.com

Frenzel named president, CEO of Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy announced Bob Frenzel has been appointed president and CEO of the company. Ben Fowke, the current chairman and CEO will remain as executive chairman of the board of directors. Tim O’Connor was also named executive vice president and chief operations officer. “I am humbled and honored today to...
Businessodwyerpr.com

On the Move: Marina Maher Hires Goodfuse CEO Fleming

Marina Maher Communications names Olga Fleming as president of its healthcare and corporate businesses. Fleming was most recently CEO of Goodfuse, a boutique communications agency within the BCW Group of companies. Before that, she was an executive vice president at Cohn & Wolfe, and has also held executive positions at Biosector 2 and Fleishman-Hillard. Fleming will oversee healthcare across MMC and specialist agency RXMosaic, in addition to leading MMC's corporate practice. “She is a builder of teams, companies and brands and has a long track record of fostering great client partnerships, launching award-winning campaigns and thriving agencies,” said MMC global president Rema Vasan. MMS has also appointed Courtney Walker as managing director to lead its RXMosaic healthcare agency and spearhead healthcare new business. Walker was previously managing director of Goodfuse.
TheStreet

Otonomo Announces The Appointment Of Two Additional Board Members

HERZLIYA, ISRAEL and SAN JOSE, CA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Otonomo) (Nasdaq: OTMO), a leading provider of a pioneering vehicle data platform and marketplace, today announced that Vered Raviv Schwarz and Jonathan Huberman were appointed to its Board of Directors. Ben Volkow, Otonomo CEO and...
Businessaithority.com

Quest Analytics Adds Technology Executive Stephen Gold To Board Of Directors

Quest Analytics, the leader in Provider Network Management, announced the addition of Stephen Gold to the Quest Analytics Board of Directors. Stephen is a seasoned senior technology executive with a strong track record in the successful design, implementation, operation and support of large-scale technology initiatives with experience across healthcare, retail, technology and associated digital businesses.
New Bedford, MAaustinnews.net

The New Bedford Ocean Cluster Announces Its Incorporation

NEW BEDFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / The New Bedford Ocean Cluster (NBOC) today announced that it is now is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation. The NBOC's mission is to leverage New Bedford's coastal position, marine knowledge base, and landside capacity to drive employment and wealth creation in Greater New Bedford. The NBOC looks to accomplish this through a dynamic approach, combining recruitment of targeted businesses, creation of unique economic infrastructure, workforce development, and support for homegrown ocean economy companies.
Los Angeles, CAaustinnews.net

Zaid Koursheed Joins NMS Consulting as a Senior Consultant

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / NMS Consulting, Inc., a global management consulting and strategy firm, today announced the appointment of Zaid Koursheed as a Senior Consultant to the firm's Istanbul office but based in Baghdad, Iraq where he shall manage and oversee current client mandates in Iraq.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Green Rise Foods Appoints Board Chair

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2021) - Green Rise Foods Inc. (TSXV: GRF) ("Green Rise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Enrico "Rick" Paolone as the Chair of the Company's Board of Directors.
Businessnjbmagazine.com

Provident Bank Names MacDougall New SVP, General Counsel

Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, has announced that Bennett MacDougall has joined the bank as senior vice president, general counsel of Provident Bank and Beacon Trust Company and deputy general counsel of Provident Financial Services, Inc. MacDougall is based in the bank’s Iselin administrative headquarters and is responsible for overseeing all legal affairs of the Bank and its subsidiaries, in addition to providing advice to the Executive Leadership Team on all matters of law and policy.

