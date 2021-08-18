Military medical team arrives at Ochsner LGMC

View more in
Lafayette, LA
Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.
Health|Posted byKATC News
Ochsner announces mandatory vaccine requirement
Following full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by the FDA, Ochsner Health announced a mandatory requirement that all its physicians, providers and employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Lafayette, LA|Posted byKATC News
LCG to spend $250,000 for employee COVID-19 testing, case management
Lafayette Consolidated Government will spend $250,000 to contract with a company for COVID-19 related employee case management and testing. Both councils unanimously adopted the ordinance at last week's meetings, allocating a quarter of a million dollars to the CFO's office/human resources. According to The Advocate , that money will be used to contract with Safety Management Systems, an affiliate of Acadian Ambulance Service, to offer testing and case management.
Lafayette, LA|Posted byKATC News
Vaccinations will be required for UL students
With FDA approval secured, UL Lafayette will require student COVID-19 vaccinations, the university announced this evening. The University of Louisiana System will require students enrolled in its nine members institutions be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Crowley, LA|Posted byKATC News
Pfizer vaccine administered at Crowley event
Acadia Parish has the lowest vaccination rate in Acadiana, and work is underway to get those numbers up. A vaccine event was held Tuesday in Crowley at Love of Christ Baptist Church on W Hutchinson Ave.
Posted byKATC News
DCFS continues to administer Summer P-EBT benefits
The Department of Children and Family Services is continuing to issue Summer P-EBT benefits. They say this work is continuing as schools submit their students’ eligibility information for summer. Summer benefits and remaining school year benefits, including address changes and other corrections, will continue to be issued over the coming weeks.
Florida State|Posted byKATC News
Florida doctors stage protest against unvaccinated patients
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Dozens of South Florida doctors staged a walkout on Monday to protest the number of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients flooding their hospital in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, WLFA reports.
Lake Charles, LA|Posted byKATC News
Almost a year later, SOWELA recovering from Laura
SOWELA Technical Community College has provided an update on the school's recovery in the year since Hurricane Laura. The storm caused more than $40 million in damages to the school's Lake Charles campus.
