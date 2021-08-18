Ford Model Ts turn heads at MontanaFair in Billings

People can take a trip back into the early history of Ford motor vehicles from the years 1909 to 1927 on the first floor of First Interstate Arena during MontanaFair.

Les Roth and his grandson Wyle Neil were around Tuesday afternoon at the exhibit of antique cars to answer questions from fair goers.

MTN News / Mitch Lagge Les Roth (right) and his grandson, Wyle Neil stand beside Roth's 1915 Ford Model T touring car at MontanaFair on Aug. 17, 2021.

Roth is a member of Rimrock Model T Club and owns one himself. His is a 1915 Ford Model T touring car with a top speed of 35 miles per hour. He said he still takes the car on weekend outings to places like the Little Bighorn Battlefield but takes the backroads most often as he can for safety.

All of the vehicles in the exhibit run and all are Fords but one, Roth said. One car on the far right end is a 1927 Chevy. The red and white Ford to its left is a hot rod with a new engine that has about 200 more horsepower than all of the other cars combined, Roth said.

The Model T exhibit is free for people to view with the price of admission at MontanaFair.

MTN News / Mitch Lagge The "hot rod" Model T on the left and 1927 Chevy on the right.

