Kansas Wheat and K-State Research and Extension have announced Wheat Rx, a new program to disseminate to Kansas wheat farmers the latest research recommendations for producing high-yielding and high-quality wheat. Wheat Rx is a series of Extension publications and other educational outreach materials designed to address key management areas of hard winter wheat. These publications contain recent data based on novel research funded in part by wheat farmers through the Kansas Wheat Commission’s two-cent wheat assessment. K-State Research and Extension wheat and forages production specialist Romulo Lollato is coordinating the Wheat Rx program through K-State.