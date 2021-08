Lamar Johnson, Evangeline Parish Police Juror for District 4, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, at the age of 67. “I was honored to work along side Mr. Lamar Johnson throughout his tenure,” said Police Jury President Ryan “LeDay” Williams. “Mr Johnson served the residents of Evangeline Parish with the utmost honor and respect. He was an individual who was about taking care of business and ensuring that the jobs got done. One of his goals as a juror was to not have any dirt roads in his area, and, over the past few years, this wasn’t an easy task. But, with the help of Mr. Chester Granger (public works director) and our chip seal crew, this goal of his has been accomplished. All of his gravel roads had been chip sealed in his area.”