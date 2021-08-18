Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New trailer: Wild Pokémon will directly attack you in Legends: Arceus

By Ben Lamoreux
Nintendo Enthusiast
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring today’s Pokémon Presents broadcast we got an extensive look at Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The upcoming Switch game is set in the distant past of the Sinnoh Region, which as it turns out, used to be known as the Hisui Region. The new trailer shows off bits of the story, tons of gameplay features, oh, and the fact that wild Pokémon will just straight up try to kill you. Check out the trailer below, then dig into all the additional details!

www.nintendoenthusiast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy#The Medical Corps#Security Corps#The Survey Corps#Hisuian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
Related
Video Gamestechraptor.net

How to Understand Pokemon Card Rarity

From its inception Pokemon as a franchise has been sweeping the world. It's impossible to find someone that doesn't know what a Pikachu is. While many people interact with Pokemon through Video Games, or through Anime there are also a huge number of people who interact with the franchise through the Trading Card Game. With over 800 Pokemon in the world, and new cards that combine multiple Pokemon on one card, or even a single Pokemon that require four cards to summon it can be difficult to know what you have. Whether you're looking to get into Pokemon, or are finding your old binders of Pokemon cards it's important to understand Pokemon Card Rarity.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

SkyDrift Infinity Review (PS4)

SkyDrift Infinity Review: High-Flying Arcade Racing Never Felt So Good. When I was growing up in the early 90s, my dad and I didn’t share much in common. However, there was one area where we bonded: our love of arcade games. For a time, we’d sneak out on Friday nights to hit up the local bowling alley where we’d spend countless quarters blasting away T-800s in Terminator 2: The Arcade Game or heavily-armed crooks in Lucky & Wild. But if there was a game we couldn’t get enough of, though, it was Daytona USA. SEGA’s now-iconic 1994 racer became our religion for a Summer. And while I don’t remember winning many races against my old man, I loved every minute of it and credit the game with cementing my love for arcade racers. Now, I can’t get enough of ’em. From hits like Hydro Thunder to San Francisco Rush: 2049, I’m always down for some white knuckle arcade racing.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Pokemon Go community demands classic feature to fix healing problem

Pokemon Go players have come up with the perfect way to solve the problem of running out of Potions and Revives: it’s time for Niantic to introduce Pokemon Centers to the game!. While the popular mobile app features a number of staples from the mainline Pokemon franchise like Great Balls...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Pokémon Legends: Arceus info will come ‘soon’ as part of ‘robust rollout’

In February, The Pokémon Company lifted the curtain on its upcoming projects to celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary. The biggest reveals were obviously Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Since then, we haven’t received much other information for either of them beyond release dates. However, we will apparently be seeing more info on Pokémon Legends: Arceus “soon.” In an interview with GamesBeat, JC Smith, the senior director of consumer marketing at The Pokemon Company International, discussed how they are celebrating 25 years of Pokémon. Smith briefly touched upon Pokémon Legends: Arceus, where he suggested that more info will be arriving soon:
WorldNME

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ news coming “soon” according to reports

Excited Pokémon fans will reportedly hear more about Pokémon Legends: Arceus soon, according to The Pokémon Company. JC Smith, Senior Director of Consumer Marketing at The Pokémon Company, has stated that fans will be “hearing from us soon” with more news on Pokémon Legends: Arceus. In an interview with GamesBeat,...
Video GamesInverse

'Pokémon Legends Arceus': 3 ways it could be the series' toughest game yet

It shouldn’t be that easy to catch ‘em all. A lot of people become fans of Pokémon as children, so the games seemed super difficult. Gary Oak, in particular, is an iconic rival who was tough to beat and often mean to the player. As we get older and memorize the type matchups and other gameplay systems that make Pokémon games tick, the games feel far easier.
Retaildotesports.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is getting retail exclusive pre-order bonuses

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is getting pre-order bonuses that are exclusive to different retail outlets, according to Serebii.net. In a tweet after this morning’s Pokémon Presents, the Serebii.net Twitter account shared a screengrab allegedly taken from Amazon Japan that shows a special Arceus Trainer outfit granted to players for pre-ordering through the retail giant.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Agile and Strong style explained

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is set to release early next year, and with it, there will be a couple of twists to the traditional Pokémon combat system. You’ll immediately find that the game’s turn-based combat is strikingly familiar to what you’re used to from Pokémon games, but one added element of strategy will come from selecting the “style” with which you want to attack.
ComicsNintendo Enthusiast

Watch live: Pokémon Presents Legends: Arceus and Gen 4 remakes

Who’s ready to see the future of Pokémon? It’s finally time for another Pokémon Presents! It’s been a while since the last big live stream revealed Legends: Arceus and the Gen 4 remakes in February. We’ve heard little about them since, but that changes today. It’s gonna be a whopper of a show at 28 minutes long, and you can watch it live right here. It all kicks off today at 6:00 a.m. Pacific / 9:00 a.m. Eastern and 2:00 p.m. for our readers in the UK. Watch along with us by clicking the embedded video below!
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus should introduce ancient forms

One of the central conceits of the last several generations of Pokémon has been regional forms. This new spin on old Pokémon imagines what certain species would look like in different environments and regions. Started in Generation VII (Pokémon Sun and Moon), examples of regional forms include Alolan Vulpix, an Ice-type version of the normally Fire-type Vulpix, and Galarian Ponyta, a Psychic-type version of the normally Fire-type Ponyta.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Showcases New Creatures, Combat, and Improved Visuals

Earlier this year, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company announced Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the first fully open-world entry in the beloved series currently in development at Game Freak. That said, precious little information about how the game would actually play was revealed, and the game’s visuals and overall presentation weren’t overly impressive. Well, today during the latest Pokémon Presents stream, we got a much more in-depth look at Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and the game is now looking much more promising with nicely sharpened-up graphics. You can check out the presentation for yourself, below.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: First Pokémon Legends: Arceus Gameplay Reveals A Sprawling Open World

The Pokémon Company has revealed first gameplay for upcoming Switch exclusive, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, showcasing the sprawling open-world in which Trainers dwelling in ancient Sinnoh will interact with, catch, and battle wild Pokémon. Set thousands of years before the core RPG series, Legends depicts a period where ‘Mon and man have yet to form the all-important bonds of friendship.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Here’s everything new revealed for Pokémon Legends: Arceus in August’s Pokémon Presents

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will transport fans to the past. But the introduction of fresh features should make it all feel new. Nintendo gave a sneak peek at Pokémon Legends: Arceus gameplay in today’s Pokémon Presents showcase, revealing everything you can expect from the action RPG. The ancient lands of Hisui bring regional variants and new evolutions, as well as unique battle mechanics for the open-world concept. And players will be able to collect materials during their travels, crafting them into various items by using a workbench.
Video GamesWashington Post

Pokémon Presents showcases ambitious changes to the formula in ‘Pokémon Legends Arceus’

The Pokémon Presents showcase that aired Aug. 18 — the longest live-stream presentation ever shown by The Pokémon Company at a whooping 28 minutes — wasted no time updating fans on progress with the franchise’s upcoming mainline games, “Brilliant Diamond” and “Shining Pearl,” as well as “Pokémon Legends Arceus,” the hotly anticipated “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”-like reimagining of a Pokémon game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy