New trailer: Wild Pokémon will directly attack you in Legends: Arceus
During today’s Pokémon Presents broadcast we got an extensive look at Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The upcoming Switch game is set in the distant past of the Sinnoh Region, which as it turns out, used to be known as the Hisui Region. The new trailer shows off bits of the story, tons of gameplay features, oh, and the fact that wild Pokémon will just straight up try to kill you. Check out the trailer below, then dig into all the additional details!www.nintendoenthusiast.com
