COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots For All Americans Starting September 20

By Anuz Thapa
Street.Com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiden administration is offering COVID-19 Vaccine booster shot for all Americans beginning the week of September 20. “We have developed a plan to begin offering these booster shots this fall subject to FDA conducting an independent evaluation and determination of the safety and effectiveness of a third dose of the Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report vaccines and CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) issuing booster dose recommendations based on a thorough review of the evidence," the statement from public health and medical experts from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) read, on Wednesday. "We are prepared to offer booster shots for all Americans beginning the week of September 20 and starting 8 months after an individual’s second dose."

Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid Latest News: 3rd Dose Of Pfizer Vaccine Has This Effect

There have been all kinds of news about the coronavirus vaccines, which have been deployed all over the world this year. The vaccines for the novel virus are problematic and more people are refusing to get the shots due to their potential side effects. These have been discussed by experts...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

COVID vaccines kill? A Second Look At Scary VAERS Reports

COVID-19 vaccination has been linked to a collection of severe side effects. Many cases of anaphylaxis, myocarditis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, blood-clotting disorders and even Bell's palsy have been reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) since the first shot was approved last December. Predictably, these self-reported incidents have provided ample fodder to activist groups and skeptics working to scare people away from effective and very safe immunizations for COVID-19.
Posted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
People

FDA Warns People Not to Treat COVID with Drug Meant for Livestock: 'You Are Not a Horse'

The advisement came after Mississippi's Department of Health said that an increasing number of people tried to take Ivermectin to prevent COVID-19 The Food and Drug Administration is strongly warning Americans not to take Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug used for livestock like horses and cows, as a COVID-19 treatment or form of prevention.
Philadelphia, PAinquirer.com

Medical exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines, explained

From the start, U.S. health officials have advised that recipients of COVID-19 vaccines be monitored for 15 minutes afterward in case of a severe allergic reaction — 30 minutes for those with a history of serious allergies. The precaution was prompted in part by an ingredient in the Pfizer-BioNTech and...
SciencePosted by
Reason.com

A New York Times Reporter Claims Americans Distrust the Government's COVID-19 Advice Because They Don't Understand How Science Works

Many Americans do not have much faith in the government's COVID-19 advice, which has changed repeatedly during the pandemic, often for questionable reasons. It has not helped that local, state, and federal public health officials have defended their positions with disingenuous arguments or misrepresented the scientific evidence. A survey conducted...
Public HealthCNN

US FDA approves first Covid-19 vaccine

US children younger than 12 still can't get vaccinated. While the US Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine today for people age 16 and older, the agency still has its hands full looking to authorize first doses for younger children. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has...
Medical & BiotechKVOE

CORONAVIRUS: Pfizer vaccine first to get full authorization from FDA

The Pfizer anti-coronavirus vaccine is already the medication with the widest age range of the three major options. It’s now the first to receive full authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA granted its official blessing Monday morning, meaning the Pfizer drug has shown enough effectiveness and safety...
Medical & Biotechnewmilfordspectrum.com

Pfizer changes the name of its vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine will change its name now that it has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). From now on the immunization of the pharmaceutical will be called Comirnaty . It is the only serum of its kind that receives a total green light in the United States, which could lead to it being marketed directly to the consumer.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Vice

Anti-Vaxxers Move the Goalposts After FDA Approves COVID Vaccine

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday has boosted hopes that at least some of the millions of unvaccinated adults in the U.S. would change their minds. But right on cue, anti-vaxxer social media influencers and Republican politicians are finding new reasons to oppose the vaccine.

