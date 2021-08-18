COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots For All Americans Starting September 20
Biden administration is offering COVID-19 Vaccine booster shot for all Americans beginning the week of September 20. "We have developed a plan to begin offering these booster shots this fall subject to FDA conducting an independent evaluation and determination of the safety and effectiveness of a third dose of the Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report vaccines and CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) issuing booster dose recommendations based on a thorough review of the evidence," the statement from public health and medical experts from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) read, on Wednesday. "We are prepared to offer booster shots for all Americans beginning the week of September 20 and starting 8 months after an individual's second dose."
