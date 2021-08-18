Cancel
Tim Hortons to give away free coffee and Red Wings tickets

FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
Tim Hortons' rewards members have the chance to win a variety of prizes this month with just one scan!

According to the franchise, from August 18 to September 14 Tims Rewards scan enters members in for a chance to win a variety of prizes. Some include months of free Timbits, months of free coffee, and thousands of bonus points.

The biggest prize is a free year's supply of Tim Hortons' coffee and two Detroit Red Wings season tickets.

All customers have to do is use a rewards card at a local Tim Hortons.

