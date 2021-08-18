Cancel
Richmond, VA

New Richmond wine bar will feature over 100 types of wines

By Richmond BizSense
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 6 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- When William Wright opened Bistro 27 at 27 W. Broad St. in 2005, dining options in that section of downtown were limited. “It was Ted (Santarella, the late founder of Tarrant’s Cafe ), us, Comfort, and where Bar Solita is now — Popkin Tavern,” Wright said of his then-contemporaries in Monroe Ward. He said he and his staff would often walk down the block to grab drinks at Popkin at the end of the night. Click here to read more on Richmond BizSense.

