History of the City Championship
Here is a brief look at the 49 games in the City Championship series:. 1972—West 48, East 7-The one-two punch of Dale Linkous and Adrian Rucker propelled the Trojans to the lop-sided win and also the second-most points ever scored by West. Linkous returned a kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown and ran 66 yards for another as the Trojans used big plays in the rout. Rucker added TD runs of 53 and 45 yards. Pete Davis and Mike Morie caught touchdown passes from quarterback Mike Harville, Mark Standifer scored on an interception return and Grayland Kilgore added six extra point kicks, the most in series history. Louis Rucker got the East TD with an 80-yard run.www.citizentribune.com
Comments / 0