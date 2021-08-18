Earth Fare opens new location in St. Johns County

An organic grocery chain opened its new location in St. Johns County Wednesday.

Earth Fare is a grocery chain specializing in organic and natural products. The new 24,000 square foot store is in the Shoppes at St. Johns Parkways.

The store held a ribbon-cutting at 7:45 a.m. with its official opening at 8 a.m.

The first 200 guests received gift cards while all guests received free coffee from Big Storm Coffee Co. There will be various raffles, samples and product demonstrations throughout the day.

In addition to groceries, the store also features a juice bar, salad bar, hot foods bar, pizza station, sandwich counter and a cafe.

“Today’s consumer has many options available to them to provide for their family, we are excited to bring Earth Fare to the market and believe they represent the best in affordable and healthy foods, produce, fruit and everyday essentials for a healthy family and home," Toney Sleiman, principal at Sleiman. "Providing these options and services is part of our leasing strategy for every center in our portfolio. It’s all about affordability and easy access."

“Earth Fare recognizes that the location in St. Johns is an exciting and vital part of the community. We have made the commitment to reopen our doors and provide families with clean, all-natural and organic options.

Earth Fare has opened 22 new locations throughout the east coast since undergoing a recent change in leadership.