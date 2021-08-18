Cancel
Technology

Umbrella Network, a Decentralized Layer 2 Oracle Network, Launches Community Validator Program

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article the decentralized Layer-2 Oracle network, revealed that it has launched its community validator program. As mentioned in a release shared with Crowdfund Insider, the onboarding of community validator members will aim to “democratize” Oracle data and enable members or participants of the network to cast their votes for which validators “they want representing them.” This should help “create a fair and decentralized process to run consensus,” the announcement explained.

Sam Kim
#Oracles#Smart Contracts#Decentralized Layer#Umbrella Network#Dapps#Chainlink#Defi#The Umbrella Network#Layer 2 Oracle Network#Merkle
