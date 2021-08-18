Gov. Ducey extends Arizona National Guard border mission

Gov. Doug Ducey extended the Arizona National Guard's border security mission for a year.

“The Biden-Harris administration has utterly failed to secure the border,” Ducey said in a statement. “It’s clear that this White House has neither the ability nor the desire to address the border disaster — a crisis of their own making. Illegal immigrant apprehensions are the highest in two decades. Law enforcement is overwhelmed. The situation is out of control. This situation is the direct result of reckless policies and failed communication by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.”

The operation will be funded with $25 million from the fiscal year 2022 budget.

The guard's duties will include assisting with medical operations in detention centers, camera maintenance and monitoring, data analysis and logistics and administrative support for law enforcement.

“The dedicated men and women of the Arizona National Guard are actively engaged in this mission to support local law enforcement addressing border security and public safety needs in multiple counties,” said Maj. Gen. Muehlenbeck said in a statement. “They have been called to serve selflessly throughout the past year and have always answered that call. I am proud of our Arizona National Guardsmen and grateful for the many employers, families and communities that support them."

