Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

5th generation farmer from Stockton to run for Congress

By Casey Murray
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RjKwi_0bVH2ve400

Kalena Bruce, who defines herself as a "a mother, cattle farmer, and business owner," has announced her bid for Missouri's 4th Congressional District.

Bruce, who said in a release that she's a conservative and a Republican, will run in a now-crowded field to replace U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who announced she would run to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt .

Among her competitors are Missouri Rep. Sarah Walsh (R-Ashland), former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks, Republican Ryan Johnson and Democrat JD Leathers.

Bruce said she works as an agricultural advocate, on her family farm, and as a CPA in Bolivar, Missouri, helping businesses with federal tax law.

"I have always loved digging through numbers to find the truth. I will use that experience and passion in Congress to hold our government accountable for how it spends our tax dollars," Bruce said.

Bruce also announced her candidacy via Twitter.

This article has been updated to correct the pool of candidates running to represent Missouri's 4th Congressional District.

Comments / 0

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicky Hartzler
Person
Sarah Walsh
Person
Roy Blunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generation#Republican#Democrat#Jd Leathers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Rapid City, SDkynt1450.com

State Lawmaker Preparing To Run For Congress

A west river lawmaker is preparing for an uphill campaign for South Dakota’s lone seat in the US Congress. State Representative Taffy Howard of Rapid City is likely to make an official announcement in the coming weeks about a Republican primary run against current U.S. Congressman Dusty Johnson. Howard campaigned...
Congress & Courtswnns.com

Labor Activist Announces Run For Congress

A Central Illinois labor activist says she will challenge Congressman Rodney Davis next year… even though congressional district lines haven’t yet been drawn and Davis hasn’t said yet if he’s seeking another term. Nikki Budzinski worked as a senior advisor to Governor JB Pritzker, helping to win passage of Illinois’s...
kiwaradio.com

EPA is hearing from farmers on proposed WOTUS return

IARN — When United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan was in his confirmation hearings before the United States Senate, he was asked directly if he had any intentions of bringing back the controversial Obama-era Waters of the United States Rule (WOTUS). Agriculture groups had felt that they had been left out of any meaningful discussions of that rule and that it was going too far in its jurisdiction of what could be considered a “navigable waterway.” They weren’t so much arguing about the fact that water quality was imperative, it is just that no interstate commerce happens on a mud puddle in your yard.
Public Healthcitywatchla.com

We Fact-Checked Fox News' Racist Lie. It Turns Out, the Pandemic Is Worse in Republican States

Despite the GOP’s incessant whinery about “identity politics” and the “race card,” racist dog whistles are part of their political ideology. They literally sponsored a white supremacist insurrection and made taxpayers foot the bill for white nationalists like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, who were on the White House payroll. Then they lied about the election. Then they tried to toss out Black people’s votes in that election. Then they lied about the insurrection to undo that election. Then they passed laws targeting Black people’s votes.
POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Will a 4th stimulus check be approved in 2021? Here's the latest

Plenty of public support for a fourth stimulus payment remains as many Americans continue to struggle financially while the delta variant surges. But at this time, the House and Senate are occupied with the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package, leaving another check off the 2021 shortlist of things to be approved. But there's still relief aid on the table this year and next, especially for parents.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Trump’s poll numbers creep up

Despite ongoing negative press, former President Donald Trump has some promising new poll numbers. According to an NBC News survey released Sunday, 25% of U.S. adults give Mr. Trump a “very positive” rating — up 4 percentage points from a previous poll conducted by the network in April. Another 13% give Mr. Trump a “somewhat positive” review, up by 2 percentage points in the same period.
U.S. Politicscentraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits to continue in September

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in September. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In September, about 402,000 SNAP households will receive roughly $65 million in...
POTUSWashington Times

Republican politicians still bitter at Trump over ‘America First’

Republican politicians in Washington have not learned a damned thing from the Trump presidency. Nor, for that matter, have they learned a thing from nearly a half-century of foreign governments’ spilling blood and treasure in Afghanistan. The world watched in horror last week as the very best, most expensive Washington...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Trump and Mo Brooks get booed by the monster Trump’s GOP created

For months, journalists including yours truly have posed a question: What would GOP vaccine hesitancy look like if Donald Trump were more forceful in combating it? Trump, despite hailing the manufacturing of the vaccines during his administration, spent months conspicuously declining to actually tell people to get them — or to disclose that he himself got vaccinated. Trump eventually told people on a few occasions to take the vaccine. But polls show that most of the unvaccinated don’t know Trump has been inoculated and don’t believe he actually supports vaccination.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN panel blasts Biden's 'bizarre' messaging: 'You have to question, is the president insulated, isolated?'

A CNN panel blasted President Biden for what they called misleading messaging on the current crisis in Afghanistan. "There's a serious disconnect between the messaging from the Biden administration, which is essentially, 'We've got this, we have a plan, we're getting this under control. If you want to get out of Afghanistan, you can,'" The Associated Press' Julie Pace said on Sunday's "Inside Politics." "And then what we're seeing on the ground from really brave reporters who are there, from a lot of Afghan civilians who are sharing pictures of images of the scene outside the airport where, no, you cannot get out if you want to get out."

Comments / 0

Community Policy