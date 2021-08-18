5th generation farmer from Stockton to run for Congress

Kalena Bruce, who defines herself as a "a mother, cattle farmer, and business owner," has announced her bid for Missouri's 4th Congressional District.

Bruce, who said in a release that she's a conservative and a Republican, will run in a now-crowded field to replace U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who announced she would run to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt .

Among her competitors are Missouri Rep. Sarah Walsh (R-Ashland), former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks, Republican Ryan Johnson and Democrat JD Leathers.

Bruce said she works as an agricultural advocate, on her family farm, and as a CPA in Bolivar, Missouri, helping businesses with federal tax law.

"I have always loved digging through numbers to find the truth. I will use that experience and passion in Congress to hold our government accountable for how it spends our tax dollars," Bruce said.

Bruce also announced her candidacy via Twitter.

This article has been updated to correct the pool of candidates running to represent Missouri's 4th Congressional District.