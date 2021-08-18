191 inmates at Elmore correctional facility test positive for COVID-19

WRBL) – The Alabama Department of corrections says 203 new inmates tested positive for COVID-19. 191 of the new cases come from one facility. As a proactive measure in response to a recent increase in cases of COVID-19 at Elmore Correctional Facility, ADOC elected to test all inmates living at the facility not currently exhibiting symptoms of the disease on August 11, 2021. Out of the 960 inmates tested, one hundred ninety-one 191 new cases were identified.