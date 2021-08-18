Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 7.6% over past week

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NVVOX_0bVH2RMO00
People swab themselves for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a testing site on Clapham Common in London, Britain, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Files

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Britain reported 33,904 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Wednesday, meaning cases between Aug. 12 and Aug. 18 were up by 7.6% compared with the previous seven days.

The daily cases figure was the highest since July 23 but the success of Britain's coronavirus vaccination campaigns has reduced the number of deaths sharply from earlier this year.

Wednesday's data showed a further 111 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, taking the seven-day increase to nearly 8%.

In mid-January, when daily cases were also running at about 30,000 a day, deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test were averaging more than 1,000 a day.

A total of 47.41 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by the end of Aug. 17 and 40.99 million people had received a second dose.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

167K+
Followers
196K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Covid 19#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Russia reports 20,564 new COVID-19 cases and 762 deaths

MOSCOW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russia reported 20,564 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including 1,661 in Moscow and 1,481 in St. Petersburg, which took the national tally to 6,747,087. The Russian coronavirus task force said 762 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK reports 31,914 new cases, 40 deaths

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Britain reported 31,914 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Monday, while a further 40 people were recorded as having died within 28 days of a positive test. The data compared with 32,253 cases reported on Sunday and 49 deaths. Our Standards: The Thomson...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UK watchdog probes S&P Global's $44 bln deal with IHS Markit

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Monday it has started its investigation into whether business information provider S&P Global's (SPGI.N) $44 billion purchase of London-based peer IHS Markit Ltd (INFO.N) would hurt competition. S&P Global last year agreed to buy IHS Markit, creating a new data powerhouse...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Pakistan gets $2.75 bln in COVID-19 support funds from IMF

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Pakistan on Tuesday received $2.75 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under a Special Drawing Rights (SDR) programme to support low-income countries hit by the coronavirus, its central bank said. The funds, part of a $650 billion global programme, will shore up Pakistan's foreign...
Public Healthwibqam.com

New Zealand’s Delta outbreak tops 100 cases

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand on Monday reported 35 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections in its current outbreak to 107. The health ministry said in a statemnt that 33 new cases are in Auckland and two are in the capital Wellington. (Reporting by Praveen Menon;...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Vietnam reports 10,266 new COVID-19 infections, 389 deaths

HANOI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam's health ministry reported 10,266 new COVID-19 infections and 389 deaths on Monday, most of which were detected in outbreak epicentre Ho Chi Minh City, where troops have been deployed to enforce a strict lockdown. Editing by James Pearson. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand reports 62 new COVID-19 cases in community

WELLINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand has 62 new COVID-19 cases in the community, the Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the latest outbreak to 210. So far 12 of these cases are in the capital Wellington while the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Thailand's July exports beat forecast, but virus looms

BANGKOK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports rose more than expected in July but the Southeast Asian country's biggest COVID-19 outbreak to date and movement restrictions are likely to impact shipments in August and September, the commerce minister said on Monday. Exports, a key driver of Thailand's growth, increased 20.27%...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UK retail sales surge in August, price pressures up too - CBI

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - British retailers reported the biggest surge in spending in almost seven years this month and orders hit a new high but stocks fell to the lowest levels on record, putting pressure on prices, industry data showed on Tuesday. The Confederation of British Industry’s measure of...
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy