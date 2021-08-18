Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Oakland Athletics’ Chris Bassitt needs surgery for jaw, cheekbone

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Q199_0bVH2Paw00

Oakland Athletics All-Star pitcher Chris Bassitt is recovering in a Chicago-area hospital from multiple facial fractures incurred when he was hit in the head by a line drive in Tuesday’s game against the White Sox.

Bassitt’s vision is normal, according to multiple reports.

Multiple reports Wednesday indicated Bassitt is headed for surgery this week, but doctors will wait for swelling to go down. He suffered “a fractured cheekbone and maxilla (upper jawbone),” per MLB Network.

Bassitt was taken off the field in the second inning after being struck in the head by a line drive. He was accompanied by his wife at the hospital.

A’s manager Bob Melvin said postgame, “Bass is conscious. He was the entire time. We don’t think the eye is a problem at this point. It felt like it was below it. He’s got some cuts. They had to do some stitches. He’s in a scan and we’ll know more about potential fractures tomorrow or later tonight.”

With runners on first and second and no outs, Chicago’s Brian Goodwin lined a 1-1 pitch up the middle. The ball sharply struck Bassitt, whose momentum had taken him toward first base after delivering the pitch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zvqXP_0bVH2Paw00 Also Read:
WATCH: Oakland Athletics’ Chris Bassitt nailed in the head by line drive, carted off field

Bassitt went to the ground as the Oakland training staff tended to him, helping apply towels to the pitcher’s bloodied face. Bassitt was carted off the field as his shaken teammates looked on, many having taken a knee or held their hands in a prayerful gesture.

“Chris Bassitt is conscious and aware, and is on his way to the hospital,” the Athletics said midgame on Twitter.

Related: MLB games today – TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

17K+
Followers
22K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Jack Morris
Person
Jon Heyman
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaw#Oakland Athletics#The White Sox#Mlb Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBMLB

Bassitt out of hospital after liner strikes face

CHICAGO -- In the second inning of Tuesday’s 9-0 loss to the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, A’s starter Chris Bassitt was hit in the face with a line drive and had to be carted off of the field. Bassitt gave up singles to Eloy Jiménez and Yoán Moncada...
MLBearnthenecklace.com

Jessica Bassitt Wiki: Facts about Chris Bassitt’s Wife

Chris Bassitt suffered an injury during the August 17 game between Oakland and Chicago. Brian Goodwin hit a 100-mph line drive into the Oakland pitcher’s face. Reports say that Bassitt was rushed to the hospital and details about his condition are unknown. At this time, social media users are wondering if Chris Bassitt’s wife or family will be with him. When the MLB returned after the pandemic paused all events, Bassitt said his wife, Jessica Bassitt, and their child are safely staying out of state. Jessica hasn’t been able to cheer for her husband in the stands. But it doesn’t mean she isn’t supporting him, or isn’t likely concerned about his condition. It’s prompted many to ask who Chris Bassitt’s wife is and about her background. We reveal all that and more about their relationship in Jessica Bassitt’s wiki.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

A’s pitcher Chris Bassitt drilled by line drive on horrifying play

Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt has been hit by a line drive against the Chicago White Sox. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family. Bassitt collapsed to the ground in a hurry, holding his face after it made solid contact with the baseball. The A’s have yet to give an update on his condition.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

A’s manager gives medical update on Chris Bassitt

Oakland A’s manager Bob Melvin provided a medical update Tuesday on the status of pitcher Chris Bassitt. Bassitt was hit in the head by a line drive during the second inning of his start against the Chicago White Sox. The A’s only shared that Bassitt was “conscious and aware” and on his way to the hospital.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

A’s provide positive update on Chris Bassitt

The Oakland A’s offered a positive update about the status of Chris Bassitt on Tuesday night. Bassitt started for the A’s in their game against the White Sox in Chicago. He was pitching with two on and nobody out in the bottom of the second when a line drive off the bat Brian Goodwin struck him in the head.
MLBWashington Post

A’s pitcher Chris Bassitt released from hospital after being struck by line drive

Oakland A’s pitcher Chris Bassitt was released from a Chicago hospital Tuesday night, with doctors determining that he had sustained a fractured cheekbone when he was struck in the head by a line drive. Bassitt “received stitches for two facial lacerations and was diagnosed with a displaced tripod fracture in...
MLBAOL Corp

Oakland A’s Announce Update On Chris Bassitt After Scary Injury

On Tuesday night, Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt suffered every pitcher’s worst nightmare. In the bottom of the second inning, Bassitt pitched to White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin. Unfortunately, Goodwin made hard contact and the ball came right back at Bassitt, who had little time to react. The ball hit...
MLBNews-Herald

Genoa grad, A's pitcher Chris Bassitt to undergo surgery after taking line drive to face

Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt, who was released from a Chicago hospital Tuesday night after taking a line drive to the face, received encouraging news on Wednesday. Bassitt, 32, a graduate of Genoa High School and a member of the 2021 American League All-Star team, was diagnosed with a fractured cheekbone. He will require surgery and received stitches for two facial lacerations, the A's announced in a release. But a CT scan revealed no damage to his head and the vision in his right eye was normal.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Bassitt, Athletics to face Morgan, Indians

Oakland Athletics (66-48, second in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (55-57, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (11-3, 3.19 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 147 strikeouts) Indians: Eli Morgan (1-4, 6.09 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +143, Athletics -164; over/under is 9 1/2...
MLBTMZ.com

A's Star Chris Bassitt Gets Plate In Face During Successful Surgery

Great news from the Oakland A's -- star pitcher Chris Bassitt underwent a successful procedure to fix his broken face on Tuesday ... and is officially on the road to recovery!!. Of course, the ace took a line drive to the face exactly one week ago against the Chicago White...
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Struck by liner, carted off Tuesday

Bassitt was struck in the head by a line drive and carted off the field during Tuesday's start against the White Sox, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Bassitt was hit on the right side of the head by a line drive off the bat of Brian Goodwin during the second inning, and he remained down on the field for multiple minutes while bleeding profusely before being helped onto the cart. The right-hander is being transported to the hospital but is conscious and aware.
MLBfoxwilmington.com

Athletics’ Chris Bassitt hit in the head by comebacker

Oakland Athletics right-handed pitcher Chris Bassitt was hit in the head by a comebacker off Chicago White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin’s bat in the bottom of the second inning of their game on Tuesday night. Goodwin, who was facing a 1-1 count with no outs, hit Bassitt on the right...
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Receives stitches, undergoing scans

Bassitt (head) received stitches near his right cheekbone and is being evaluated at a local hospital after being struck in the head by a line drive during Tuesday's start against the White Sox, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The 32-year-old apparently never lost consciousness, and manager Bob...
MLBSacramento Bee

A’s pitcher Chris Bassitt will need surgery to repair fractured cheekbone but escapes damage to eye after a liner struck him in the face vs. White Sox

CHICAGO — Less than 24 hours after being hit in the face by a line drive, Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt had a return on his mind. “From the bottom of my heart, I’d like to thank the White Sox and Athletics staff, front offices, and owners,” Bassitt wrote Wednesday on Twitter. “The support my family and I’ve received has been overwhelming. I’d also like to thank Rush University Medical Center and their staff. God is good. Can’t wait to get back!”
MLBwcn247.com

Bassitt has broken cheekbone...Rizzo back with Yankees

CHICAGO (AP) — Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt has a broken cheekbone but no eye damage after being struck on the side of the head by a line drive during last night's loss to the Chicago White Sox. Bassitt was released from Rush University Medical Center after receiving stitches for two cuts on his face and being diagnosed with a displaced tripod fracture in his right cheek that will require surgery. The A’s said today that an exam of his right eye was normal for vision and a head CT scan revealed no further injury.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Chris Bassitt: May be done for regular season

Athletics trainer Nick Paparesta said Bassitt will be placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday and is expected to undergo surgery Aug. 24 to repair the displaced and fractured bones on his right cheek, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Bassitt is expected to need six weeks to make a full recovery.

Comments / 0

Community Policy