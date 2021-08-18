Cancel
Golf

Green unveils new disc golf course at Boettler Park

beaconjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN – The City of Green recognized National Disc Golf Day on Aug. 7 with the opening its new 9-hole disc golf course at Boettler Park, 5300 Massillon Road. Disc golf is similar to the regular game of golf as it uses the same general rules and etiquette, but it is played with a plastic disc that the player must throw into a basket. Just like golf, the score is added by how many throws it takes to hit the basket and is scored in relation to par.

