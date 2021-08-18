Cancel
Texas State

COVID-19 outbreaks temporarily close campuses in 4 Texas school districts where masks were optional

KHOU
 6 days ago

At least four Texas school districts have already closed campuses due to COVID-19 outbreaks, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

The shutdowns are taking place as more school districts and communities continue to defy Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates and require students and residents to wear coverings.

4 districts closed as of Tuesday

The school district in Gorman , located about 70 miles east of Abilene, had been set to begin the new school year on Wednesday but is now delaying that by a week “due to positive COVID cases within the school community of both faculty and students,” Superintendent Mike Winter said in a statement.

In East Texas, the Bloomburg school distric t announced it was shut down this week “due to the number of staff members out with COVID.” Classes had started on Aug. 9.

About 60 miles south of Bloomburg, the Waskom school district’s elementary campus was closed due to the “number of staff members out with COVID,” said Superintendent Rae Ann Patty. Classes in Waskom had started Aug. 11.

These school districts join the Iraan-Sheffield Independent School District in West Texas , which on Monday announced it would close schools for two weeks so students and staff could quarantine due to COVID-19. Classes had started on Aug. 10.

Mask wearing was optional in these four school districts. At least 21 other Texas school districts, including some of the state’s biggest, have instituted mask mandates, which are in violation of Abbott’s executive order banning such measures.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Comments / 34

Comments / 34

