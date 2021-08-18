Cancel
Arkansas State

Arkansas Switches to Morning Practices For Remainder of Week

By Otis Kirk
fox16.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas was working in the Walker Pavilion during the open four periods for the media. Junior running back Josh Oglesby returned to practice on Wednesday while Trelon Smith was still not present. Redshirt freshman Dominique Johnson spent the entire open portion of practice with the running backs. With true freshman quarterback Landon Rogers moving to tight end that may allow Johnson to spend more time with the running backs.

