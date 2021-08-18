Cancel
Comics

Dragon Ball Super And Boruto: Naruto Next Generation New Manga Chapters Have Arrived

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe day has once again arrived wherein new chapters of Dragon Ball Super and Boruto: Naruto Next Generation's manga have arrived, with Chapter 75 and Chapter 61 respectively for the two popular Shonen franchises. With Vegeta finally testing out his new transformation against the all-powerful being known as Granolah, Boruto and his friends are continuing to get prepared for the arrival of a brand new Kara Organization, proving that both the Z Fighters and Team 7 have plenty on their player when it comes to their respective hurdles that they are facing in their hard-hitting series.

#Generation#Manga#Dragon Ball Z#Kara Organization#Saiyans#Cerealian#Heeters#Team 7#Code
