Dragon Ball Super And Boruto: Naruto Next Generation New Manga Chapters Have Arrived
The day has once again arrived wherein new chapters of Dragon Ball Super and Boruto: Naruto Next Generation's manga have arrived, with Chapter 75 and Chapter 61 respectively for the two popular Shonen franchises. With Vegeta finally testing out his new transformation against the all-powerful being known as Granolah, Boruto and his friends are continuing to get prepared for the arrival of a brand new Kara Organization, proving that both the Z Fighters and Team 7 have plenty on their player when it comes to their respective hurdles that they are facing in their hard-hitting series.comicbook.com
Comments / 0