All lanes of I-495 Inner Loop back open following crash

All lanes of the Inner Loop of Interstate 495 were closed Wednesday morning because of a crash, Montgomery County Police said. All lanes have reopened as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Montgomery County Police said the closure began before Georgia Avenue just before 7 a.m. Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes. In a tweet Wednesday, Montgomery County Police said multiple collisions caused the shut down.

Maryland State Police said one of those crashes involved two vehicles and happened just before 6 a.m. and blocked two right lanes for a short time. Maryland State Police Public Information Officer Brenda Carl said it is believed the crash was weather related. No injuries were reported in the crash.

State Highway Administration workers assisted with cleanup of fluids in the roadway as a result of the crash.

Police said the road was cleared around 9:30 a.m. and asked motorists to drive carefully on wet roads.

Police have not released any additional information about crashes that caused the shut down.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs . Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.