Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

‘Grand Theft Auto’ Streamer Roleplays WWE’s The Undertaker, Chaos Ensues

Posted by 
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 6 days ago

Let's face it, we've spent quite a lot of time with GTA V and GTA Online now. Both released almost eight years ago, if you can believe it, and although Online still receives regular updates with new content to explore, it's understandable that a fair few players are feeling a bit burnt out during the long wait for a new instalment in the series. Well, what better way to spice up the GTA experience than by taking on a brand new character, and following your own storyline?

www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

959
Followers
2K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streamer#Roleplay#Undertaker#Gta Online#Gta V Multiplayer Mod#Bigskenger#Tombstone#Gta Vi#Gta Rp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Grand Theft Auto V should run at 4k 60fps on PS5

In a list showcasing the games to look forward to throughout the second half of 2021, the official German PlayStation Blog has unveiled that Grand Theft Auto V will run at 4K 60fps. “You have never seen the criminal metropolis Los Santos so beautiful when the skyline shines thanks to...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Grand Theft Auto VI 1080p Ultra Custom PC Build Review

Here we will create the best priced PC build to run Grand Theft Auto VI, where it will meet the demands that a game like this will put on a custom PC. Our view is to answer the question, what PC should I buy that can play GTA 6 really well, and for the best possible price today? In doing this we keep in mind our need to deliver the game reliably on the best graphics possible, delivered via a 1080p screen resolution. Every day we run through our carefully chosen gaming hardware and cherry pick today’s lowest priced hardware components to help us achieve this optimum PC build list.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and Damned System Requirements

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4300 1.8GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 3600+. Graphics: AMD Radeon X1900 Series or NVIDIA GeForce 7900 GS. Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 2.4GHz / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 3870 or NVIDIA GeForce 8800...
Video GamesIGN

Grand Theft Auto Remastered Details Revealed - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, A new report claims that a Grand Theft Auto remastered trilogy is on the way for multiple platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, and it's reportedly due out this Fall. This news comes by way of Kotaku, which reports that it has learned from sources that Rockstar Games is remastering GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas, and that each game will be remastered in Unreal Engine. They will feature a mix of "new and old graphics," the report reads. According to the report, Rockstar's Scottish branch, Rockstar Dundee, is leading the project and also working with the wider Rockstar company to develop the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S ports of GTA 5 scheduled for later this year. It looks like more details on the next installment have been leaked via the latest Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update. The news comes by the way of Charlie Intel, which says the leak - seemingly confirming the reported title of Call of Duty: Vanguard - was discovered in the latest Season 5 update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, including artwork, the game logo, and perhaps most interestingly for fans, mention of an Open Beta. Fans quickly discovered the leaked material through datamining the game files for the latest update. The leaks suggest the game will receive three editions, similar to those Black Ops Cold War received: Standard, Cross-Gen, and Ultimate. A screenshot detailing an Early Access Open Beta was also discovered, likely available for players that pre-order the game. The creative director of Spec Ops: The Line, Cory Davis, and Nine Inch Nails guitarist Robin Finck are co-founding a new game studio together called Eyes Out. The LA-based arthouse studio aims to focus on making "dark, atmospheric games with an emphasis on environmental storytelling." Eyes Out already has its first project: a single-player, immersive cosmic horror game with an emphasis on environmental storytelling. More news about the title is planned for the coming months. Brian has all that in your Daily Fix!
Video GamesThe Verge

Rockstar is reportedly remastering its PS2-era Grand Theft Auto trilogy

Rockstar Games’ Dundee studio is working on remastered versions of three classic PS2-era Grand Theft Auto titles: Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Kotaku reports. A late October or early November release is said to be tentatively planned for the titles, which could eventually be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Switch, PC, Stadia, and mobile phones.
Video GamesComicBook

Elijah Wood Says Grand Theft Auto Should Be Made Into a Movie or Series

Actor Elijah Wood joined the ranks of the many people who want to see more of Grand Theft Auto this week by voicing his support for a film or TV series adaptation of Rockstar Games’ biggest franchise. He said the Grand Theft Auto universe as a whole “lends itself beautifully” to some sort of adaptation be that on the big screen or in people’s homes. He mentioned a couple of directions that could take, too, including an older Grand Theft Auto game as well as the one that’s been dominating for years now.
chromeunboxed.com

The Grand Theft Auto remastered trilogy is headed to Google Stadia

With its upcoming release on Nintendo Switch, the Grand Theft Auto remastered trilogy is also now confirmed to be coming to Google’s cloud gaming platform – Stadia! While Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar have seemingly withdrawn their support from the cloud streaming brand in recent history, this could mark their re-entry into the space with Google. Most of Take-Two’s upcoming games are not slated to release on Stadia, but Rockstar, specifically does already have Red Dead Redemption available to play – in fact, it was one of the first titles that Google partnered with!
Video Gamesdigitalspy.com

Grand Theft Auto remastered games tipped to launch this year

Grand Theft Auto VI is still looking like it might be a pipe dream, with the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S getting yet another version of GTA V. Still, Rockstar have got something a bit different lined up: spruced up versions of three classic GTA games. Nothing has...
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Grand Theft Auto Online adds a new vehicle and Robbery

Grand Theft Auto Online players get a new vehicle, Robbery, and more this week, Rockstar has revealed. To start with, players can head over to Legendary Motorsport and purchase the new Emperor Vectre. Additionally, players can take the vehicle for a test drive before purchasing this week through the LS Car Meet alongside the Dinka Jester RR and unreleased Pfister Growler.
Video GamesPocket-lint.com

GTA 5 will run at 4K, 60FPS on PS5

(Pocket-lint) - We've known for quite a while that Grand Theft Auto V is coming to next-gen. Rockstar's all-conquering money printer of a game just won't stop selling copies, even years after it first released, and the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will mark the third console generation it'll have appeared on.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Report: Remasters of three Grand Theft Auto games may be in the works

Fans of the Grand Theft Auto series have circulated quite a few rumors about the franchise in recent months. Some have speculated extensively about a potential Grand Theft Auto VI thanks to reports from a few credible sources, and many have eagerly awaited confirmation that Rockstar will release remasters of the PlayStation 2 Grand Theft Auto entires. Now, fans have even more reason to believe that this remastered collection may come soon, as Kotaku just published a report alleging the existence of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas remasters.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas remasters reportedly on the way

Rockstar Dundee is deep into development on remasters of three classic Grand Theft Auto games, according to a new report from Kotaku. Citing unnamed sources with a reliable track record on other Rockstar titles, Kotaku claims that Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas will all get graphically enhanced ports on every current console. The trilogy could be out as son as this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy