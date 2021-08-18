‘Grand Theft Auto’ Streamer Roleplays WWE’s The Undertaker, Chaos Ensues

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, A new report claims that a Grand Theft Auto remastered trilogy is on the way for multiple platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, and it's reportedly due out this Fall. This news comes by way of Kotaku, which reports that it has learned from sources that Rockstar Games is remastering GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas, and that each game will be remastered in Unreal Engine. They will feature a mix of "new and old graphics," the report reads. According to the report, Rockstar's Scottish branch, Rockstar Dundee, is leading the project and also working with the wider Rockstar company to develop the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S ports of GTA 5 scheduled for later this year. It looks like more details on the next installment have been leaked via the latest Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update. The news comes by the way of Charlie Intel, which says the leak - seemingly confirming the reported title of Call of Duty: Vanguard - was discovered in the latest Season 5 update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, including artwork, the game logo, and perhaps most interestingly for fans, mention of an Open Beta. Fans quickly discovered the leaked material through datamining the game files for the latest update. The leaks suggest the game will receive three editions, similar to those Black Ops Cold War received: Standard, Cross-Gen, and Ultimate. A screenshot detailing an Early Access Open Beta was also discovered, likely available for players that pre-order the game. The creative director of Spec Ops: The Line, Cory Davis, and Nine Inch Nails guitarist Robin Finck are co-founding a new game studio together called Eyes Out. The LA-based arthouse studio aims to focus on making "dark, atmospheric games with an emphasis on environmental storytelling." Eyes Out already has its first project: a single-player, immersive cosmic horror game with an emphasis on environmental storytelling. More news about the title is planned for the coming months. Brian has all that in your Daily Fix!