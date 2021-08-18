Knox County Reporting 80 New Coronavirus Cases

Health officials in St. Clair County are issuing new Public Health Order regarding COVID-19. The orders require individuals that are notified by the health department that they are a close contact of an individual who tested positive for the virus to quarantine for ten days. Officials say the public health order is based upon the most recent facts about the COVID-19 virus including the delta variant and reaffirm state law. A person or organization who violates a public health order can face misdemeanor charges and civil or criminal penalties. The public health order does not apply to individuals who are fully vaccinated.