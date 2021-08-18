Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knox County, IL

Knox County Reporting 80 New Coronavirus Cases

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Illinois Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Community Transmission Map Knox County’s level of community transmission remains at HIGH. Areas of high transmission are considered by CDC to be those with greater than or equal to 100 cases per 100,000 people over a 7-day period. We know masking can help slow the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. The Knox County Health Department, CDC and IDPH recommends that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors in areas of substantial and high transmissions.

977wmoi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Knox County, IL
Government
Knox County, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Galesburg, IL
County
Knox County, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Knox County Reporting 80#Cdc#Idph#Coronavirus Disease#The Health Department#Moderna Janssen#The Orpheum Theatre#Pfizer Janssen Credible
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 925 new cases in 24 hours

Baltimore (WBFF) — BALTIMORE, MD. (WBFF)- The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Monday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 487,893 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 925 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 4.97%, decreased by 0.11;...
Illinois Statewvik.org

COVID-19 Spreads in IL Quad Cities

The Illinois Department of Public Health says it fails to meet two targets. The county has 182 cases per 100,000 people. The target is 50. And the number of adults visiting Rock Island County emergency rooms for "COVID-like illness" has increased 3.5%. The goal is "decreasing" or "stable." In addition,...
Pekin, ILhoiabc.com

Pekin lab warns of ‘quickly’ mutating COVID variant

PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) – Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories released data Friday night indicating Delta variants are mutating rapidly in Illinois, and the data show nearly all who have tested positive with COVID-19 are infected with the variant. In a news release, Reditus said it has identified 361 new Delta...
Public HealthPioneer Press

As COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread, health officials urge more strict precautions

Coronavirus infections continue to climb in Minnesota leading state health officials to urge residents to take more precautions when gathering in groups, indoors or outside. It’s the all too familiar refrain of wear a mask, stay socially distant, wash hands regularly and stay home when ill. And it’s not just for the unvaccinated, but also for the fully inoculated, especially if they are gathering in large groups.
Vermilion County, ILvermilioncountyfirst.com

Active COVID Cases Still Rising in Vermilion County

The number of active COVID-related cases continues to rise in Vermilion County. Vermilion County Health Department Administrator Douglas Toole reported late Monday (August 23, 2021) that 92 new cases have been confirmed. There are currently 366 active COVID cases in the county, including 26 county residents who are hospitalized. Of...
Trenton, NJPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

NJ Health Department readies for big COVID booster rollout

New Jersey public health officials are finalizing plans to begin rolling out COVID booster shots next month. Last week, President Biden along with top officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced beginning September 20, pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration and a CDC advisory committee, all adults who are full vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will be eligible to get a booster shot eight months after their second shot was given.
Saint Clair County, MIrock1055.com

Health department reaffirms quarantine authority

Health officials in St. Clair County are issuing new Public Health Order regarding COVID-19. The orders require individuals that are notified by the health department that they are a close contact of an individual who tested positive for the virus to quarantine for ten days. Officials say the public health order is based upon the most recent facts about the COVID-19 virus including the delta variant and reaffirm state law. A person or organization who violates a public health order can face misdemeanor charges and civil or criminal penalties. The public health order does not apply to individuals who are fully vaccinated.
Public Healthcosatx.us

COVID-19-related deaths: 347

The Health Department has confirmed four additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:. This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 347: 224 from Tom Green County and 123 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.
Knox County, INwuzr.com

Knox County Starts Week With More Covid Cases

Knox County starts the week on a down Covid case note. The County added 28 more cases in the last report on Friday. The County’s positive Covid percentage has also increased to 14 and a half percent over the last seven days. Gibson County is next in number of new...

Comments / 0

Community Policy