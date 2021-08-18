Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fulton County, OH

Fulton County Sheriff Jeff Standard Will Not Seek Re-election in 2022

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 6 days ago

After four terms as Fulton County Sheriff, Jeff Standard has announced he will not seek re-election in 2022. Sheriff Standard was elected for his first term in 2006 and has been unopposed in the last three elections. “It has been my honor and privilege to serve as Sheriff of Fulton County. After careful consideration and consultation with my family, I have decided I will not seek re-election at the end of this current term which ends November 30, 2022. ““Protecting and serving the community and holding the Office of Sheriff has truly been an honor. I am blessed to have the love and support of my family and friends that have stood by my side through everything associated with a life in law enforcement. I have also been blessed with great staff throughout my career with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. There is no one more dedicated than staff members at FCSO. These staff members have endured the very best of times and the many difficult days and nights that comes from a career in law enforcement. Every division in this office makes their contribution to Fulton County known each and every day.”“I am excited to earn the opportunity to retire and start the next chapter in my life. I am making the announcement at this time so those interested in running for the Office of Sheriff can start their campaigns. I would like to thank the citizens of Fulton County for believing in me and trusting me as your Sheriff.”

977wmoi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Fulton County, OH
Government
County
Fulton County, OH
Fulton County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Fulton County Sheriff#Sheriff Of Fulton County#Fcso#The Office Of Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker on Tuesday filed paperwork to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. The 59-year-old Walker joins the race with high name recognition, known for winning a Heisman Trophy in...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House approves John Lewis voting rights measure

The House approved the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on Tuesday in a party-line vote, kicking the legislation to the Senate — where it faces longer odds of passage. The bill was approved 219-212, with zero Republicans voting for it. “Nothing is more fundamental to our democracy than...

Comments / 0

Community Policy