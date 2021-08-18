Cancel
Cars

The Latest Ford GT Has 13 More Horsepower, Improved Tech, and the Same Weird Exoskeleton

By A. J. Baime
Road & Track
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNobody goes into auto journalism to get rich; we’re in it to serve our communities and make the world a better place. Every now and then, however, we’re tossed the keys to a half-million-dollar supercar, and we have to admit our joy. I have a soft spot for this one in particular. I began researching the history of the Ford GT in 2006, and have driven any number of the various generations of them on both road and track. I have stacks of Ford GT literature taller than I am. So when Ford offered me a couple of hours in the latest upgraded car during Monterey Car Week, I jumped at the chance to continue my intellectual journey in real-time.

