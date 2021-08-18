Third Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines Are Now Available In Some Canadian Provinces & Here’s Why
Multiple provinces in Canada have now approved third doses of COVID-19 vaccines, although the reasons why an individual might get a third dose vary. On August 17, Ontario released a list of people who can now get a third dose in order to "provide sufficient protection." The list includes vulnerable populations like transplant recipients, patients with hematological cancers and individuals living in high-risk areas, among others.www.narcity.com
