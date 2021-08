Itumeleng Khune, Bruce Bvuma, Daniel Akpeyi and Brandon Petersen are the options to stand in goal for the Glamour Boys for Sunday's clash in Pretoria. With the freedom to trade in the transfer market again, there are a lot of new options for Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter as he leads his side into battle against Mamelodi Sundowns in Sunday's MTN8 quarter-final clash at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.