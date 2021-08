Arguably best known for bringing half of one of TV's breeziest couples to life, That '70s Show vet Laura Prepon took some time away from acting in the past couple of years to conquer other career challenges, such as writing her third book while also starting up a kitchenware line. (Excellently titled PrepOn Kitchen.) Having released a book about motherhood in 2020, Prepon recently talked about the impact that being a mother has had, and reflected on where she's at now in life, years after leaving the Church of Scientology behind.