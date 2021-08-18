Cancel
Lady Gaga and Elton John join forces to create a ‘hardcore drum and bass’ track

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m3ulE_0bVH0CR900

Elton John and Lady Gaga are reportedly joining teams to create a ‘hardcore drum and bass’ track.

While the pairing may come as no surprise after their 2020 collab on “Sine From Above”, which featured on Gaga’s Chromatica album, the anticipated song’s genre may come as a shock.

The collaborative song does break out into drum and bass towards the end and according to The Sun, the source claims that the track “took everyone by surprise.” Their upcoming remix “will leave them speechless”, the source said.

The rumoured single will play with “extreme” experimentation.

“It’s about as far away from ‘Rocket Man’ and ‘Candle in the Wind’ as you can get,” they said. “It’s gone from a pop-dance track to extreme hardcore drum and bass.”

The 35-year-old ‘Born This Way’ singer previously opened up about her relationship with the pop legend after she said he prompted her to “really take care of myself.”

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Gaga said, “He’s been my mentor for a long time.”

“I mean, he’s always challenged me to keep my head above water and it’s something that I always appreciate is that he knows when I’m down. He just does. And he knows because I hide, because I never want anyone to see me when I’m like that”, she added.

In 2018 Gaga called the 75-year-old’s ‘Your Song’ “one of the greatest songs of all time” after contributing to Revamp, an album of cover versions of classic Elton John tunes.

