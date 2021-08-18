CHINA: New transfer station visioning subcommittee begins work

“Too busy chopping wood to sharpen the axe.” — Annon. Last Monday evening, I was reminded of this saying as I watched the Town Council address the half-million-dollar cost overrun issue at the transfer station during a workshop session. I could not help but note, yet another hour or so devoted to listening and watching a discussion that was long on opinions and anecdotes but short on facts and details. Missing from the discussion was the lack of any objective cost/benefit analysis or financial impact statements. The Westerly Transfer Station is a state operation that is run by the town. Even though the transfer station is a facility that provides trash disposal service to the Town of Westerly it also accepts trash from the surrounding area. For purposes of financial recordkeeping at the transfer station, the town employs the Municipal Enterprise Fund (MEF) system. The MEF system is not considered a management tool but only a device for achieving legal accountability. While the ability of the accrual accounting system to produce useful, detailed financial information, the town has steadfastly resisted using cost accounting methods and procedures in conjunction with the MEF. Thus, the ability to produce useful financial facts for budgeting and financial decision making is totally lacking. Reliance on the MEF alone for managerial, financial, and operational decision-making without cost accounting is like ordering a ham-and- egg breakfast without the eggs.