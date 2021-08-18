Cancel
CHINA: New transfer station visioning subcommittee begins work

By Mary Grow
townline.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour members of China’s new Transfer Station Visioning Subcommittee defined their job and planned how to start doing it at their initial meeting Aug. 11. Chairman Chris Diesch, of Palermo, said the group needs to develop two documents: a brief mission statement telling what the transfer station is for, and a vision statement talking about what should be accomplished in the next five or 10 years.

