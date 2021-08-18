Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Safety Concerns Mentioned for Popular Event in Downtown Rochester this Weekend

By Jessica Williams
Posted by 
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Not sure if you remember earlier this summer, but I told you about this really amazing event that was going to happen three times in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. It is called The Night Market and, well, a bunch of you read the story and basically filled up the entire area with thousands of people. WAY more than expected! First...thanks for reading the story and supporting this local event. Second...because so many of you loved it the first time and COVID numbers increasing, there are some safety concerns with the event happening this Saturday, August 21st.

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Rochester, MN
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Rochester#Covid#Bipoc#Friends Family#The Minnesota State Fair#New Foods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

This Minnesota Town is Filled with Totally Unique Sculptures

When you enter the town of Vining Minnesota in Ottertail County, you aren't expecting to see a giant foot, but that is exactly what greets you from the side of Hwy 210. The Big Foot sculpture is one of many in the town created by artist Ken Nyberg. Ken grew up in the area, and worked as a foreman for Volden Construction, traveling across the U.S. building grain elevators. His metal sculpture creations first appeared in the 1980's, and were made from scrap metal just for fun. The Big Foot appeared in 1991, becoming the identifying landmark for the town of Vining.
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

68th Princess Kay of the Milky Way Coronation Wednesday Evening

The 68th Princess Kay of the Milky Way Coronation will be Wednesday evening at the Minnesota State Fair Band Shell starting at 8:00 pm. Princess kay of the Milky Way Brenna Connelly of Byron will be passing the crown on to one of 10 county dairy princesses. The 68th Princess Kay of the Milky Way will spend her first day at the Minnesota State Fair in the cooler having her likeness carved out of a huge block of butter.
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

These Photos Show Just How Huge Northern Minnesota’s Fire Is

As the Greenwood Fire in Northeastern Minnesota continues spreading, Minnesotans have taken to social media to share their photos of the fire's destruction. For nearly ten days now, firefighters and structure protection crews in Northeastern Minnesota have been fighting a raging wildfire near and around Isabella. According to reports, the fire was detected on August 15 and caused by a lightning strike. As of Monday, August 23, the fire had destroyed nearly 9,000 acres, threatened countless cabins, homes and recreational sites and led to evacuation orders. The graphsics below show known fires around the Boundary Waters.
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

July Jobs Growth in Minnesota Was Strong

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota's economy produced some strong job gains in July. The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development shows the state had a net gain of about 14,500 jobs last month. Officials say that was the largest gain in jobs in Minnesota since March.
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Extremely Emotional Letter by Minnesota Bakery Will Make You Cry

You've probably noticed that there are some huge staff and supply shortages in Minnesota right now. Multiple restaurants in Rochester have been closing early or not even open several days of the week and have signs posted on their doors. Unfortunately, people are showing their true selves and Minnesota Nice has seemed to fade away a bit and one bakery in our state has had enough.
Owatonna, MNPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Owatonna Drum Line to Play at State Fair

The Owatonna High School Drum Line finally got the chance to perform in-person for an Owatonna crowd Saturday night at the Steele County Free Fair. Next up is their chance to strut their stuff before a statewide gathering at the Minnesota State Fair this coming weekend. A big crowd filled...
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

MN State Fair Recommends You Skip Weekends

Whenever I think of the Minnesota State Fair, those images of thousands of fairgoers crammed into the State Fairgrounds gives me the creeps and this happened even before the COVID pandemic hit the country. One would think that under the current circumstances, that some pretty detailed precautions would be taken...
Duluth, MNPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

16 Phases Of Going Through A Haunted Attraction

Halloween is just around the corner and that means so many things. It means Halloween candy, costumes, fall and of course, haunted attractions. We are so lucky in the Twin Ports to be surrounded by fun and exciting haunted attractions. One of the most popular is the Haunted Ship, which takes place aboard the William A. Irvin every year in Duluth. After being on hiatus for a few years due to construction and a seawall project, it is officially back this year!
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Want To Make Extra Money Working At The MN State Fair?

The Minnesota State Fair is right around the corner and they need your help. They're desperately trying to fill roughly 400 jobs before they open at the end of August. According to CBS Local, "the departments the fair needs more workers in include ticket taking and selling; sanitation and park and ride lot attendants."
Steele County, MNPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Nancy Hovel SCFF & KDHL Southern MN Ag Ambassador of the Year

Nancy Hovel from Cannon Falls was recognized as the Steele County Free Fair (SCFF) and KDHL Southern Minnesota Ag Ambassador of the year Saturday evening during the Open Class Holstein Show at the SCFF. Many years ago the SCFF and KDHL began sponsoring the program as a way to promote agriculture and recognize three finalists every year at the SCFF. Really there are three winners as finalists every year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy