Woman breaks into apartment where she used to live in Easton and robs man, police say

A 27-year-old homeless woman early Wednesday morning broke into a Downtown Easton apartment where she lived months ago and robbed a man at knifepoint, city police report. Meccah Redell Robertson entered through an unlocked window at the home in the 500 block of Northampton Street, police said. When she encountered the man, whom she knew, he told her to get out, police said. Robertson held a knife and threatened to stab the man if he didn’t move away from the window, police said. She took the man to his bedroom where she stole his iPhone 11, $60 from his wallet and his apartment keys before she left, police said.