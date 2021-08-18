Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Easton, PA

Woman breaks into apartment where she used to live in Easton and robs man, police say

By Tony Rhodin
Posted by 
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 27-year-old homeless woman early Wednesday morning broke into a Downtown Easton apartment where she lived months ago and robbed a man at knifepoint, city police report. Meccah Redell Robertson entered through an unlocked window at the home in the 500 block of Northampton Street, police said. When she encountered the man, whom she knew, he told her to get out, police said. Robertson held a knife and threatened to stab the man if he didn’t move away from the window, police said. She took the man to his bedroom where she stole his iPhone 11, $60 from his wallet and his apartment keys before she left, police said.

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northampton County, PA
Easton, PA
Society
City
Northampton, PA
City
Easton, PA
Northampton County, PA
Society
Northampton, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Northampton County, PA
Crime & Safety
Easton, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Iphone 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Allentown, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Arrest made in weed robbery that led to shooting death of Bethlehem man

A 21-year-old from Allentown faces felony charges in a robbery earlier this month that led to the shooting death of a Bethlehem man, authorities said Tuesday. The shooting victim, 27-year-old Hansan Gordon, was in on the plan to lure a marijuana dealer to Allentown and steal from him, and Gordon was shot with his own firearm, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office and Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca said in a news release.
Northampton, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Northampton man bites, kicks cops during after leading them on chase, authorities say

A 35-year-old Northampton man, after leading police on a one-mile chase, bit and kicked officers during an after his arrest, North Catasauqua police report in court records. About 1:29 a.m. Sunday, a dark blue 2017 Honda Accord with heavily tinted windows was doing 57 mph in a 25 mph zone in the 1400 block of Main Street, according to an officer in a nearby marked police vehicle.
Allentown, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Police seek public’s help in probe of shooting that wounded 1 in Allentown

Allentown police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man Saturday night at 12th and Linden streets, the city’s department said in a news release. Officers responding to 8:30 p.m. reports of the shooting found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They “rendered aid on scene and the victim was transported by Allentown EMS to an area hospital,” the release said.
Lehigh County, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Truck crashes and burns on Route 222 in Lehigh County

UPDATE 2: Warehouse-bound trucker looked down for directions before Route 222 fiery wreck, cops say (PHOTOS) UPDATE 1: Route 222 South reopened just after noon, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said. INITIAL POST: A tractor-trailer hauling lumber crashed and burned Tuesday morning on Route 222 in Upper Macungie Township. The...

Comments / 13

Community Policy