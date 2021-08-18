Meltzner: A movie-goer’s guide to Fort Collins

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. Fort Collins has quite the reputation for being a nature adventurist’s paradise with its surplus of bike paths, hiking trails, fishing spots and parks. But the amenities of Fort Collins go far beyond a great day at Horsetooth Reservoir, extending into a hidden hotbed of cultural entertainment, including some truly unique experiences for movie lovers.