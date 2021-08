Even as we clear the biggest hurdles that showed up in the past year, working from home is going to become a lot more common for many of us. But finding the right setup to work from home can be challenging. Not only do you need to have a PC that can live up to the task, but also many accessories that can help make your life easier. As far as laptops go, the Dell XPS 17 is an absolute powerhouse, and in many ways, a fantastic laptop to work with from home. If you’ve bought one or considering buying one, we’re here to help you set it up in a way that fits your needs.