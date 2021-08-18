Cancel
Californians Consider Crime A Major Issue, New Poll Finds

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A new poll has found that crime is a major issue for residents of the Golden State.

In a CBS News poll released Wednesday on crime and crime prevention, 68% of respondents deemed crime a very important issue and 26%  called it somewhat important. Only 6% said it was not important.

Los Angeles police officers separate pro and anti-vaccine advocates in front of LAPD headquarters in downtown Los Angeles on August 14, 2021. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

When asked specifically about the areas they live, 50% of respondents said their local police agencies make them feel protected. 8% of respondents said the police make them feel threatened, while 31% said they felt a mix of both.

CBS News Poll: Is The California Dream Still Alive?

When asked what factors would help prevent violent crime, 72% of respondents said more economic opportunities, 68% said more mental health services, 49% said if fewer guns were available and 48% said more police funding.

Regarding Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is facing a recall election in September, 57% of respondents said they approve of his handling of the economy and wildfires, 49% approve of his handling of crime, but only 40% approve of his handling of homelessness.

CBS News Poll: Californians Say Recent Rise In COVID Cases Was Preventable

The CBS News survey was conducted by the market research firm YouGov. 1,856 adults were surveyed between Aug. 6 and Aug. 12. The margin of error was 4%. For more details on the findings, click here.

Tune in to CBS2 News at 5 p.m. Wednesday for a live town hall. CBS2 will host a discussion with local law enforcement and community groups about crime prevention in the Southland.

