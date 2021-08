HBO Max’s ‘FBoy Island’ brings an interesting twist to the dating reality show genre by making 24 men fight for the attention of 3 women. The men further divide themselves into two groups, one consisting of “nice guys” and the other of “self-proclaimed FBoys.” With a massive cash prize on the line, it is interesting to see how the FBoys try to masquerade as the nice guys to win the women’s hearts. With season 1 of ‘FBoy Island’ now over, fans must be wondering where the contestants are at present. Let’s find out, shall we?