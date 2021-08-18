Veteran NBA reporter, analyst Jackie MacMullan retiring from ESPN
Veteran reporter and commentator Jackie MacMullan is retiring from ESPN. The network made the announcement Wednesday morning. MacMullan has been with ESPN full-time since 2008, contributing reports and analysis across the network’s programming, including being a regular panelist on Around the Horn. She also wrote many in-depth features on the NBA for ESPN.com, including Dwyane Wade’s influence on rising Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell and the last correspondence between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. (In a 2019 New Yorker profile, MacMullan called the series “the most important thing I’ve written.”)awfulannouncing.com
