Veteran NBA reporter, analyst Jackie MacMullan retiring from ESPN

By Ian Casselberry
Awful Announcing
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran reporter and commentator Jackie MacMullan is retiring from ESPN. The network made the announcement Wednesday morning. MacMullan has been with ESPN full-time since 2008, contributing reports and analysis across the network’s programming, including being a regular panelist on Around the Horn. She also wrote many in-depth features on the NBA for ESPN.com, including Dwyane Wade’s influence on rising Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell and the last correspondence between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. (In a 2019 New Yorker profile, MacMullan called the series “the most important thing I’ve written.”)

awfulannouncing.com

