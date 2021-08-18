Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Kevin Morby Announces New 4-Track Demo Version of Sundowner

By Evan Minske r
Posted by 
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kevin Morby has announced A Night at the Little Los Angeles, a new 4-track demo version of his 2020 album Sundowner. It’s out October 8 via Dead Oceans. Listen to the new 4-track demo version of “Campfire” below. “When I later went into a proper studio to make what would...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Pitchfork

Pitchfork

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Morby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Oceans#U S Mail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Trivium Announce New Album In The Court Of The Dragon for October 2021 Release, Perform in an Airplane Hangar in Video for “Feast of Fire”

Trivium has announced that they will release their tenth album, titled In The Court Of The Dragon, on October 8 via Roadrunner Records. The LP was produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur and recorded in the Fall of 2020 at Full Sail University in Orlando. It will include ten tracks including their newly released single “Feast of Fire.” Fans can pre-order the album now via the band’s website.
MusicStereogum

Hear Angel Olsen Cover OMD & Alphaville On New ’80s Covers EP

Last month, Angel Olsen announced that she had recorded an EP of ’80s covers called Aisles. So far, we’ve heard her takes on Laura Branigan, Men Without Hats, and Billy Idol. Today, the EP is out in full, which means we get to hear her covers of Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark’s “If You Leave” and Alphaville’s “Forever Young.”
Public HealthPosted by
American Songwriter

Nine Inch Nails Cancel 2021 Tour Dates Over COVID-19 Concerns

Nine Inch Nails have canceled all of their upcoming 2021 performances, citing COVID-19 concerns. “When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic return to live music,” said the band on social media. “However, with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet. We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment and look forward to seeing you again when the time is right.”
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me

Xiu Xiu have shared a cover of Angelo Badalamenti’s Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me track “A Real Indication.” The new cover celebrates the fifth anniversary of the band’s Plays the Music of Twin Peaks. Check out Xiu Xiu’s new song below. Xiu Xiu recorded “A Real Indication” during the...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Deafheaven Share Video for New Song “In Blur”: Watch

Deafheaven have shared “In Blur,” a new song from Infinite Granite. It arrives with a gauzy video directed by John Bradburn. Watch it below. Infinite Granite is out August 20 via Sargent House. It features “Great Mass of Color” and “The Gnashing.” The album was produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen, and follows 2018’s Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, 2015’s New Bermuda, and 2013’s Sunbather. The band recently announced a 2022 tour.
Music94.3 Jack FM

Megadeth announces bassist for Metal Tour of the Year

Megadeth has announced a new touring bassist, and it’s a familiar face. James LoMenzo, who previously played with the thrash legends from 2006 to 2010, will rejoin the band as their touring bassist for their upcoming Metal Tour of the Year, Rolling Stone reports. LoMenzo takes the place of founding...
Rock MusicGuitar World Magazine

Tosin Abasi reveals Animals As Leaders have finished tracking their new album as he shares tap-heavy teaser clip

Tosin Abasi, guitarist with progressive metal innovators Animals As Leaders, has confirmed the group have finished tracking their fifth album. The guitarist broke the news via Instagram, sharing a brief clip of the last guitar part he was recording. The clip teases a pretty intense tap-happy track with Abasi showcasing one of his Abasi Concepts instruments – a J Larada in Capri Orange – in the process.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Pitchfork

Kacey Musgraves Announces New Album and Film Star-Crossed, Shares New Song: Listen

Kacey Musgraves has announced her new album Star-Crossed. The follow-up to 2018’s Golden Hour is out September 10 (via Interscope Records and UMG Nashville). Musgraves produced the album-opening title track with Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, the writing/production team on Golden Hour. Hear “Star-Crossed,” and watch Musgraves’ interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about her new music, below.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Trivium announce new album In the Court of the Dragon, share pummeling second single, Feast of Fire

Trivium have announced their 10th studio album, In the Court of the Dragon, and shared its second single, the quintessentially Trivium Feast of Fire. The track – which follows the album's title track, released last month – contains everything you'd expect from the Orlando quartet, including ultra-catchy vocal hooks, a guitar solo that strikes the perfect balance between melodic and show-stopping, and a riff with enough power to move mountains. Honestly, we challenge you not to headbang to this one.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Steely Dan Drop Rollicking Live Versions of ‘Hey Nineteen’ and ‘Reelin’ in the Years’

Steely Dan have shared live versions of “Hey Nineteen” and “Reelin’ in the Years,” off their upcoming live album Northeast Corridor. “Hey Nineteen,” which you can hear above, was recorded at the Met Philadelphia, while “Reelin’ In the Years” derives from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. A snippet of the latter can be heard below; fans who preorder the live album will receive free downloads of both songs. Northeast Corridor arrives on digital and CD on September 24th, while vinyl will be released on October 1st. The 12-track album, taken from recent tours, marks their first live record in more than 25 years. Donald Fagen — who still tours as Steely Dan following Walter Becker’s death in 2017 — will hit the road this fall on the Absolutely Normal tour. The trek kicks off on October 5th with four evenings at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater. Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live! Tracklist 1. Black Cow 2. Kid Charlemagne 3. Rikki Don’t Lose That Number 4. Hey Nineteen 5. Any Major Dude Will Tell You 6. Glamour Profession 7. Things I Miss the Most 8. Aja 9. Peg 10. Bodhisattva 11. Reelin’ in the Years 12. A Man Ain’t Supposed to Cry
Musicmxdwn.com

Billy Idol Announces New EP The Roadside for September 2021 Release, Shares First Track in Seven Years “Bitter Taste”

‘80s pop-rock star Billy Idol announced his first EP since 1981, The Roadside, today. The EP is set to be released on September 17 via Dark Horse Records. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the record label was founded by the late George Harris and is now relaunched by his children, Dahni and David Zonshine. The singer also shared his new song, “Bitter Taste.”
Musicmxdwn.com

Black Sabbath Announces Super Deluxe Reissue of Technical Ecstasy for October 2021 Release

Black Sabbath has announced that they will be releasing a “Super Deluxe” reissue of their seventh studio album, Technical Ecstasy, on October 1, 2021. According to Theprp, the album is being remastered for this release and will be made available digitally, on vinyl and CD box sets and contain a revised album booklet from their original 1976-77 world tour book.
Musicradiokmzn.com

DOOBIE BROTHERS ANNOUNCE NEW ALBUM 'LIBERTé,' SHARE FOUR-TRACK EP

The Doobie Brothers announced on Friday (August 6) that their 15th full-length album, Liberté, will arrive on October 1st. Liberté, produced and co-written by John Shanks, features 12 new songs from Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee. The band also released a self-titled 4-track EP, featuring the songs “Oh...
MusicNME

Ringo Starr announces new EP ‘Change the World’, releases lead track

Sir Ringo Starr has announced the forthcoming release of a new EP, ‘Change The World’. As with Starr’s ‘Zoom In’ EP – which dropped in March this year – the ‘Change The World’ tracks have been recorded at Starr’s Roccabella West studio, with The Beatles legend revealing he’s invited some “new friends” to be involved with the release.
Rock MusicStereogum

The Replacements Announce Sorry Ma, Forgot To Take Out The Trash Deluxe Reissue With 67 Unreleased Tracks

The Replacements have announced a deluxe reissue of their 1981 debut album Sorry Ma, Forgot To Take Out The Trash, which will have its 40th anniversary at the end of the month. The Sorry Ma, I Forgot To Take Out The Trash box set that’s been put together by Rhino Records will contain 67 previously unreleased tracks that include demos, alternate takes, rough mixes, and the recording of a January 1981 concert that took place in Minneapolis. There’s also an alternate version of the album included called Deliberate Noise featuring these unreleased tracks.
Los Angeles, CAThe FADER

Kevin Morby shares “Campfire (4-Track Demo),” announces A Night at the Little Los Angeles

Last year, Kevin Morby shared a lovely indie-country record called Sundowner, and we spoke with him about each song on the album. Morby's revealing even more about Sundowner's creation this year with A Night at the Little Los Angeles, a collection of 4-track demos versions of Sundowner's songs. It's out on October 8, and today you can hear the 4-track version of "Campfire."
Musicstereoboard.com

Disclosure Share New Track In My Arms, Announce 'Never Enough' EP

Disclosure have shared In My Arms. Unfurling around a summery, blissed-out aesthetic, complete with bustling percussion and bright choral vocals, the track marks the first of five new songs to be released by the sibling pop-house duo this week. The pair will drop a new tune every 24 hours, collecting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy