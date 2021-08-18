Kevin Morby Announces New 4-Track Demo Version of Sundowner

Steely Dan have shared live versions of “Hey Nineteen” and “Reelin’ in the Years,” off their upcoming live album Northeast Corridor. “Hey Nineteen,” which you can hear above, was recorded at the Met Philadelphia, while “Reelin’ In the Years” derives from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. A snippet of the latter can be heard below; fans who preorder the live album will receive free downloads of both songs. Northeast Corridor arrives on digital and CD on September 24th, while vinyl will be released on October 1st. The 12-track album, taken from recent tours, marks their first live record in more than 25 years. Donald Fagen — who still tours as Steely Dan following Walter Becker’s death in 2017 — will hit the road this fall on the Absolutely Normal tour. The trek kicks off on October 5th with four evenings at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater. Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live! Tracklist 1. Black Cow 2. Kid Charlemagne 3. Rikki Don’t Lose That Number 4. Hey Nineteen 5. Any Major Dude Will Tell You 6. Glamour Profession 7. Things I Miss the Most 8. Aja 9. Peg 10. Bodhisattva 11. Reelin’ in the Years 12. A Man Ain’t Supposed to Cry