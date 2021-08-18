Cancel
Twitter testing feature for users to report misinformation

By Chris Mills Rodrigo
The Hill
The Hill
Twitter began testing a feature Tuesday that allows users to report misinformation on the platform.

It will first be available to users in the U.S., Australia and South Korea.

Users will have the option of saying a post is “misleading” when reporting a tweet. However, doing so may not lead the platform to take any action.

“We may not take action on and cannot respond to each report in the experiment, but your input will help us identify trends so that we can improve the speed and scale of our broader misinformation work,” Twitter said.

Twitter has been experimenting with several user-driven methods to combat the spread of misinformation.

It launched “Birdwatch” in January, a pilot that lets users identify bad information in tweets and write notes to provide context.

Platforms like Reddit and Wikipedia have had varying degrees of success relying on users for content moderation, but it appears likely that letting users contribute on Twitter could invite even more allegations of bias.

