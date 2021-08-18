The Garden Plot: An interesting ice cold experiment

Lasagna gardening is all about the layers. If you have been given poor, rocky soil or want the confidence of organic soil, this is an ideal solution. The beauty of it is that you can place these gardens anywhere flat and with enough sun. The space can be large or small, depending on your needs. High or low, it’s all about the layers. There are fewer weeds and less watering needed once a lasagna garden is established. Layers can be placed directly on the ground with or without sides. Fall is the best time to start a lasagna garden. In autumn, the material will be conveniently available: leaves and debris from garden cleanup. The layers will break down over the winter and be ready for spring plantings of vegetables or flowers.