The Garden Plot: An interesting ice cold experiment

By Stokes News
thestokesnews.com
 6 days ago

Thursday is St. Bartholomew’s Day, and legend says that from his day forward the morning dew will get colder. I do not recall my grandma in Northampton County recording the cold dews from St. Bartholomew’s Day into September. But I’m going to try an experiment up, to Sept. 15, to check each mornings dew before the sun dries it up. I’ll run my hand through the dew-laden grass and write down the amount of dew: whether light, medium, heavy, or none at all, and also if the dew is warm, cold, or chilly. Then during winter when ice is in the forecast, I may get some idea of how much ice we will have.

Parkersburg, WVParkersburg News & Sentinel

Backyard Gardener: Three Sisters Garden a fun experiment

Hello Mid-Ohio Valley Farmers and Gardeners! I am back from my recovery from surgery in June. You may say I am now a one-hip wonder (one normal, one metal), having total replacement of my left hip. After delaying this procedure for several years, I am now well on the road to recovery and enjoying a more active, less painful life (Thanks Dr. McElroy).
Food & Drinksthestokesnews.com

The Garden Plot: Make an old-fashioned Bertie County Tomato Pie

They have been making Tomato Pies in Bertie County in northeastern North Carolina for more than 300 years. They are about as famous as Bertie County peanuts. My grandma in Northampton County made them in her kitchen and baked them in her wood stove oven using her homemade biscuits. It was a simple recipe, much like it was in the 1650s!
Georgia Statelincolnjournalonline.com

Cold crops summer’s end calls for winter gardening prep

The end of summer into early fall tends to be the hottest time of the year in the state of Georgia. Many of us are about tired of laboring in our summer gardens, and the heat, humidity, and disease and insect pressure have certainly taken their toll on our summer crops. However, for those of us who still have the gardening itch, the last weeks of summer are the ideal time to prepare your garden for winter vegetables.
WTIP

Northern Gardening: Gardening goofs

Hosts Joan Farnam and Mark Abrahamson discuss “Gardening Goofs”, those bloopers they’ve made in the garden as they learned how to do it, as well as tips on what to do to avoid them yourself. For example: Don’t plant garlic on its head. What does that mean? Listen in and find out.
Guard Online

In the Garden

Q: I have some two year old swamp sunflowers which were up this spring about 18 inches to 2 feet in height and spreading to my delight each year. Today my husband’s horse was out in the yard grazing, and he “topped” about 90 percent of the stalks ... trimmed them to about 3 to 4 inches. Do you think they will still have blooms later this year?
Milton Daily Standard

Master Gardener: Lasagna gardening

Lasagna gardening is all about the layers. If you have been given poor, rocky soil or want the confidence of organic soil, this is an ideal solution. The beauty of it is that you can place these gardens anywhere flat and with enough sun. The space can be large or small, depending on your needs. High or low, it’s all about the layers. There are fewer weeds and less watering needed once a lasagna garden is established. Layers can be placed directly on the ground with or without sides. Fall is the best time to start a lasagna garden. In autumn, the material will be conveniently available: leaves and debris from garden cleanup. The layers will break down over the winter and be ready for spring plantings of vegetables or flowers.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Cold frames give gardeners winter vegetables

The summer growing season in Allegheny County typically ends in mid-October, when we face our first frost. But you can coax another four or more weeks of vegetables from your garden if you plant now in a cold frame. A cold frame is simply a low boxlike structure on or...
Florida With Five Blogs

Experience nature and tranquility at Bok Tower Gardens

Looking for a peaceful experience, away from the theme parks in Central Florida? Look no further than Bok Tower Gardens!. Located near Lake Wales, Bok Tower Gardens is a 250-acre garden and bird sanctuary. We decided to visit in the afternoon and wish that we had gotten there earlier, as we could have spent the entire day roaming the expansive property. They are open 365 days a year and admission is $15 for people 13 and older, and $5 for children 5-12 years of age. Kids under 5 are free. The garden even allows dogs as guests for a $5 fee!
Deerfield Valley News

Ice cream social, garden party from Friends of Brooks

BRATTLEBORO - The Friends of Brooks Memorial Library have sprung back to life with lots of news. First, the FOBL invites people to an ice cream social fundraiser, Thursday, August 19, from 4 to 6 pm, at the Kiwanis Shelter in Memorial Park. The suggested donation is $4 per cone. While slurping it down, enjoy some fun outdoor games with the help of Circus Minimus. Rain date is Thursday, September 2.
connectthewatts.com

Take the cold plunge with Ice Barrel – review

Today we review the Ice Barrel, which is a cold therapy training tool that offers an easy and convenient way to add ice baths into your regular routine. Ice baths and cold water therapy have been recommended by top athletes for years. They provide numerous health and recovery benefits such as reducing inflammation, stimulating the nervous system, improving hormone production, and many more.
Drinksourquadcities.com

Smells of backyard grilling and an ice cold brew — in a candle?

As you soak in the final weeks of summer, Budweiser is hoping to help you hold onto the feeling all year long. The beer-maker teamed up with candle-company ‘Homesick’ to create a candle that offers scents of backyard grilling and an ice cold brew. It has notes of all-spice, barley...
Free Lance-Star

Getting lost seeking column subjects has led to interesting sights and experiences

I didn’t quite get lost, but did end up in the wrong place, on the wrong road, trying to find someone I was set to interview. Luckily, a nice woman out doing some yard work helped me realize that the destination I was looking for was on Bel Plains Drive and not Belle Plains Road. The two spots aren’t that far apart, and I wasn’t too late for my scheduled interview with a Stafford County family with a special backyard garden you’ll read about in an upcoming column.
drinkhacker.com

Review: Bomani Cold Buzz and Vanilla Cold Buzz

Alcohol-infused coffee is increasingly a thing these days, with Bomani the latest to hit the scene. These 325ml cans come in two varieties: regular and vanilla, both made from cold brew coffee and “alcohol from sugar” — though they do not include added sugar in the mix. Let’s give them a try.
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
Vice

Scientist Captures First-Ever Footage of a Tortoise Committing Grisly Murder

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In a famous Aesop fable, a tortoise beats a hare in a foot race by taking it slow and steady. An astonishing new video has now captured a real-life tortoise using the same methodical approach to achieve a far more grisly outcome: straight-up biting off a baby bird’s head and devouring the chick whole.

