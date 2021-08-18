The Garden Plot: An interesting ice cold experiment
Thursday is St. Bartholomew’s Day, and legend says that from his day forward the morning dew will get colder. I do not recall my grandma in Northampton County recording the cold dews from St. Bartholomew’s Day into September. But I’m going to try an experiment up, to Sept. 15, to check each mornings dew before the sun dries it up. I’ll run my hand through the dew-laden grass and write down the amount of dew: whether light, medium, heavy, or none at all, and also if the dew is warm, cold, or chilly. Then during winter when ice is in the forecast, I may get some idea of how much ice we will have.www.thestokesnews.com
