Catching Up With the 2020 Draft Class
As the minor league season enters its home stretch, it’s worth taking a look around at some of the more interesting storylines that have been part of the Cardinals’ system this year. A while back I covered an emerging group of hitters; I’ll be returning to that group soon, as they have not become any less intriguing in the intervening time period. There are brand new draftees to cover; sneak preview of that column: Gordon Graceffo is too good for Low A ball hitters.www.vivaelbirdos.com
Comments / 0