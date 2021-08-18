Cancel
Catching Up With the 2020 Draft Class

By A.E. Schafer
Viva El Birdos
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the minor league season enters its home stretch, it’s worth taking a look around at some of the more interesting storylines that have been part of the Cardinals’ system this year. A while back I covered an emerging group of hitters; I’ll be returning to that group soon, as they have not become any less intriguing in the intervening time period. There are brand new draftees to cover; sneak preview of that column: Gordon Graceffo is too good for Low A ball hitters.

