Catching Up With the 2020 Draft Class

The Falcons rookie class will have to grow up quickly if the team is to threaten for a playoff spot; luckily, the 2021 draft class is a mature one, per Arthur Smith. Kyle Pitts is the obvious candidate to contribute the most; after all, he’s the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history and tested off the charts — even breaking a few combine records along the way. It isn’t a question of if Pitts will make his presence be known; it is when. Richie Grant and Jalen Mayfield are two other higher-profile selections, but each is still developing with no guarantees of starting their first year in the league. The surprise of the draft class that could contribute early and often is Ade Ogundeji.