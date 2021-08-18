Pilot Pete Revealed Exactly How He Feels About The Kelley Drama Today

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan’s love story was untraditional — even by The Bachelor’s standards (and, considering this show revolves around one person dating 30 people at a time, that’s saying something). During Weber’s season, Flanagan actually came in fifth place. So when the duo started dating after the show ended, it was pretty shocking. And their breakup — and the back-and-forth drama that followed it — was just as surprising. But now Weber is done fighting. During an Aug. 17 appearance on the Tea With Publyssity podcast, he said, “I think we’ve all kind of moved on.” Have we though?