The original The Mummy focused on a shambling and decrepit creature, conveying fear through the atmosphere more than intensity, but when Tom Cruise headlined a reboot back in 2017, fans knew they were in for a high-octane adventure, with the extraordinary stunts being just as impressive on set as what we saw in the film, as confirmed by co-star Jake Johnson. The embrace of action and excitement wasn't an entirely new avenue for the series, as the Brendan Fraser-starring Mummy films embraced those swashbuckling sensibilities, though with Cruise having proven his physical capabilities in previous films, he was much more accustomed to those circumstances than Johnson.