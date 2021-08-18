Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, VT

Annual Public Notice of Non-discrimination

By Facebook Twitter Reddit
Posted by 
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 6 days ago

(As required by the 1979 Guidelines for Elimination Discrimination in Vocational Education Programs [34 CFR part 100., App. B, IV-O]) Burlington Technical Center/Burlington School District. 150 Colchester Ave. Burlington, VT 05401. Burlington Technical Center is pleased to announce that is offering, among other programs the following Career and Technical (Vocational)...

www.sevendaysvt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Society
Burlington, VT
Society
Local
Vermont Education
Burlington, VT
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Non Discrimination#Title Ix#Cfr#App#Aerospace Technology#Title Title Ix#Human Resources In#Vt 05401 Name#Student Support Services#Vt State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

A Pandemic Semester Looms, But the Outlook Has Changed

The return of about 25,000 college students to Vermont will look very different this year compared to last, state officials said during Gov. Phil Scott’s regular weekly press conference. Last year, masking, testing and social distancing dominated the beginning of the fall semester. In Burlington and elsewhere, residents worried about...
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Lawmakers Press Scott to Do More to Fight COVID-19

Vermont's legislative leaders on Tuesday called on the governor to do more to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to provide clearer guidance to schools as they prepare to welcome students back to the classroom. House Speaker Jill Krowinski (D-Burlington) pressed Gov. Phil Scott to take further steps...
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION #4C0884-2 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6093

On August 5, 2021, University of Vermont and State Agricultural College, 16 Colchester Avenue, Burlington, VT 05405 filed application number 4C0884-2 for a project generally described as the use of two areas north of the UVM's Catamount East parking lot for snow storage including construction of a gravel roadway with turnaround area and stormwater treatment infrastructure. The project is located to the east of the property located at 280 East Avenue in South Burlington, Vermont.
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Burlington's Mayor Mulls a Citywide Mask Mandate

Burlington leaders are considering another mask mandate as COVID-19 cases in Chittenden County have risen sharply. Mayor Miro Weinberger said Friday that he will host a town hall meeting with local businesses next week to discuss whether his office should pursue a citywide mask mandate similar to the one that was in effect for most of the last year.
Vermont StatePosted by
sevendaysvt

STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION-CHITTENDEN UNIT DOCKET NO. 21-PR-03530

To the Creditors of: JENNIFER KOCHMAN, late of South Burlington, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Vermont StatePosted by
sevendaysvt

STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 602-11-19 WNCV

MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered March 10, 2020, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Brandy J. LaPrade to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for MetLife Home Loans, a Division of Metlife Bank, N.A., dated May 8, 2009 and recorded in Book 239 Page 263 of the land records of the Town of Barre, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, [by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for MetLife Home Loans, a Division of Metlife Bank, N.A. to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC dated May 17, 2019 and recorded in Book 303 Page 843 of the land records of the Town of Barre] for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 1 Maple Street, Barre, Vermont on September 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty One: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission- Section 7. No parking areas

Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, EI Associate Engineer, Technical Services. It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:. That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7, No parking areas, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of...
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Progressive Joe Magee Wins Burlington Council Seat in Special Election

Ward 3 residents in Burlington have new representation in Joe Magee, the Progressive candidate who took Tuesday night's special election with 47.1 percent of the vote. Magee won 475 votes to independent Owen Milne's 397, or 39.4 percent. Republican Christopher-Aaron Felker finished a distant third with 136 votes, or 13.5 percent. Just over 22 percent of the 4,546 registered Ward 3 voters cast ballots, according to unofficial city results.
Vermont StatePosted by
sevendaysvt

New Law Helps Vermont’s Early Childhood Educators Advance

Alysia Coyle is up each weekday at 5:30 a.m. By 6, she’s on the job — cleaning an office building in Vergennes. After a couple hours, she heads to the Bristol Family Center, where she’s a preschool teacher, part of the workforce behind Vermont’s workforce. The parents whose children are enrolled at the center can’t work unless educators like Alysia do.
Vermont StatePosted by
sevendaysvt

Notice of Public Hearing: Town of Richmond

The Town of Richmond, VT is/are considering making application to the State of Vermont for a VCDP Implementation Grant 2021 under the Vermont Community Development Program. A public hearing will be held at 7:00 PM on 9/7/2021 at 203 Bridge St. Richmond, VT to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the amount of funds available and the range of community development activities that may be undertaken under this program, the impact to any historic and archaeological resources that may be affected by the proposed project, and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine the proposed statement of projected use of these funds.
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Higher Ground to Require Proof of Vaccination for Indoor Shows

South Burlington music venue Higher Ground announced Friday it will require for proof of vaccination for all indoor shows. "We will be requiring all patrons to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, or a negative test from the past 72 hours, along with a matching photo ID," wrote Higher Ground marketing director Amy Wild in an email to Seven Days.
Posted by
sevendaysvt

Radio Bean to Require Proof of Vaccination to Enter

Radio Bean is the latest Burlington establishment — and first music venue — to require proof of vaccination for admittance into the club. As COVID-19 numbers in Chittenden County increase and the Delta variant of the coronavirus spreads in Vermont and across the country, Radio Bean owner Lee Anderson made the call.
Vermont StatePosted by
sevendaysvt

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Martha Andreas

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-03885. To the creditors of: Martha Andreas, late of Colchester. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Posted by
sevendaysvt

Notice of Voters for August 17, 2021: Special Election

CHECKLIST POSTED at Clerk's Office by Sunday, July 18, 2021. If your name is not on the checklist, then you must register to vote. You may also check your voter registration status at https://mvp.vermont.gov. SAMPLE BALLOTS will be posted by Saturday, August 7, 2021. HOW TO REGISTER TO VOTE: There...
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Warning: Special City Council Election Ward Three

WARD THREE -One CITY COUNCILOR to complete the three year term of City Councilor Brian Pine which began on April 6, 2020 and which will expire on Monday, April 4, 2022, such seat having become vacant by resignation. The following is designated as the polling place:. WARD THREE -Sustainability Academy/Lawrence...
Essex, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Town Of Essex Zoning Board Of Adjustment Agenda/Public Hearing

Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:. - Microsoft Teams https://www.essexvt.org/870/5481/Join-ZBA-Meeting. - Conference call: (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 480 347 627#. - Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont. 1. UNSPECIFIED USE: Jason & Nicole Baron: Proposal to operate an AirBnB located at...
Chittenden County, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Letters to the Editor (8/11/21)

[Re "Nowhere to Go," August 4]: The story on Vermont's housing crisis, while in many ways informative, is nevertheless lacking a crucial, seldom-acknowledged part of the story of how this crisis came to be. Measures taken by the Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States, to rescue the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy