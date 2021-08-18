Cancel
CITY OF BURLINGTON: In the year two thousand twenty-one: An Ordinance in relation to Chapter 8. Building and Building Construction - Addition of Article V. Heating Systems

ORDINANCE 5.07 Sponsor: Ordinance Committee Public Hearing Dates:. It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows: Chapter 8, Buildings and Building Construction, Article V, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended to read as follows:. ARTICLE V....

Burlington, VT
