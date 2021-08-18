Cancel
Burlington, VT

Lillian and the Muses, 'Lillian and the Muses'

By Frank Smecker
 6 days ago
In a 2017 Washington Post book review of Elif Batuman's The Idiot, critic Elaine Margolin expressed concern about "a growing and upsetting trend among so many young people who seem to have given up on the possibility of love and jubilation and euphoria before they have even tasted it." Channeling but also challenging Margolin's sentiment, Lillian and the Muses' new self-titled EP serves up four sweetly sung melodies about love's sundry contradictions, bitter heartbreak and spicy romance, sprinkled with a pinch of salt.

