Police: Man Suffers Broken Facial Bones In Subway Beating

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspect behind a subway attack seen on video Sunday in Brooklyn.

It happened around 7 p.m. inside the Atlantic Avenue station.

Police said the suspect walked up to a 32-year-old man and started punching him in the face.

Surveillance video shows him standing over the man before running away.

The victim suffered broken facial bones in the attack. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com. .