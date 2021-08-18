Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Police: Man Suffers Broken Facial Bones In Subway Beating

By CBSNewYork Team
Posted by 
CBS New York
CBS New York
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yjQct_0bVGvryN00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspect behind a subway attack seen on video Sunday in Brooklyn.

It happened around 7 p.m. inside the Atlantic Avenue station.

Police said the suspect walked up to a 32-year-old man and started punching him in the face.

(Credit: NYPD)

Surveillance video shows him standing over the man before running away.

The victim suffered broken facial bones in the attack. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com. .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
County
Brooklyn, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Nypd#Police#Crime Stoppers#Nypd#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Caught On Video: Man Brutally Stabbed On Brooklyn Sidewalk

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A stabbing was caught on video over the weekend in Brooklyn. The attack happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Hegeman Avenue near Bristol Street in Brownsville. A stabbing was caught on video over the weekend in Brooklyn. (Credit: NYPD) Surveillance video shows the 25-year-old victim standing on the sidewalk when the suspect walks by. The men appear to exchange words before the suspect lunges at the victim and stabs him several times. Police said the victim suffered injuries to his face and stomach and was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition. The search continues for his attacker. Anyone for information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Caught On Camera: Woman Shoves 2-Year-Old To Ground In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a woman accused of shoving a young child to the ground in the Bronx. It happened just after 8:45 a.m. Tuesday outside a deli on the corner of East 198th Street and Valentine Avenue. Police are trying to find a woman accused of shoving a young child to the ground in the Bronx on Aug. 24, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) According to police, a mother was leaving the deli with her 2-year-old daughter when a stranger approached them from behind and shoved the child to the ground, causing her to hit her head on the pavement. The woman then walked away. The child was taken to a local medical center in stable condition. Police have released a photo and video of the suspect. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Police Seek Identity Of Individual In Connection To Brooklyn Stabbing That Injured Teen

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after a teenager was stabbed in the chest in Brooklyn. It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Friday near the corner of Avenue C and East Seventh Street in the Kensington neighborhood. Police are trying to identify an individual wanted in connection to a stabbing in Brooklyn that left a teenager injured on Aug. 20, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) According to police, a 16-year-old boy got into an argument with an individual, who then stabbed the teen in the chest with a knife before running away. The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Police have released photos and video of an individual they are trying to identify in connection to the assault. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

NYPD: Man Waiting For Cab Hit By Stray Bullet In Shooting Near Penn Station, Gunman Opened Fire After Dispute

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect they said opened fire, but missed his intended target and shot an innocent bystander outside Penn Station Monday. The bullet struck a man in his 50s who was waiting for a cab, according to the NYPD. It happened around 5:45 p.m. near 31st Street and 7th Avenue by the entrance to NJ Transit, CBS2’s Cory James reported. Authorities said the intended target stayed at the scene and told police what happened. Police said the man was waiting on his wife inside Penn Station when he got into an argument with the gunman over food. The...
Staten Island, NYPosted by
CBS New York

NYPD: Woman Raped In Rideshare Car On Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In a terrifying incident, police said Monday a woman was raped in a rideshare vehicle on Staten Island. The 22-year-old woman told police she ordered the car around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and, after driving a few blocks, the driver pulled over, locked the doors and raped her. He then forced her out of the car and drove off, according to police. It happened on Forest Avenue in Silver Lake, near Silver Lake Park. It was not immediately clear if the woman got into the car she ordered or a different one.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Caught On Video: Suspect Bashes Straphanger In The Head With Hammer At Union Square Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York Police Department wants your help identifying the suspect they say bashed a man in the head in the back of the head with a hammer at the Union Square subway station. The victim fell into the the tracks. Police say it happened at 9:08 p.m. on Saturday. Here is a closer look of the suspect. Again, if you have any information, DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/0JpX0mJD0D — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 22, 2021 Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Caught On Video: Police Searching For Man Seen Groping Woman On Brooklyn Sidewalk

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man caught on video grabbing a woman’s backside earlier this month in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. It happened in broad daylight around 7 a.m. on August 5 near Rodney Street and Division Avenue. Surveillance video shows the 34-year-old victim walking on the sidewalk as the suspect follows her. He appears to grope her, and she turns around to confront him. They exchange words before she walks away. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

New Video Shows Suspect In Stray Bullet Shooting Outside Penn Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released video of the man they say is responsible for a stray bullet shooting outside Penn Station. (credit: NYPD) The suspect is seen on video with a red backpack. The shooting happened Monday afternoon outside the entrance on 31st Street and 7th Avenue. Police say the suspect got into an argument over food with a man inside Penn Station and fired a shot at him once they got outside. He missed, however, hitting another man in the leg. A taxi dispatcher says he saw the victim fall to the ground. “So I went over and asked him ‘Are you alright...
Queens, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Video Appears To Show Man Attempting To Set Queens Church On Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was caught on camera apparently trying to set a church in Queens on fire. The man on surveillance video throws what appears to be a scarf into the vestibule at Saint Gerard Majella in Hollis. He then seems to light something and throw that in too. The church pastor confronted the man, who appeared to retrieve what he threw then walked away.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Man Shot Dead At Upper East Side Auto Shop

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for the gunman involved in a deadly shooting on the Upper East Side. It happened around 9:30 a.m. at an auto shop on East 95th Street. Investigators say a 33-year-old man was shot in the head and shoulder. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. A second man was shot in the back, and is recovering in the hospital. Police are still trying to determine a motive. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Bronx, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Caught On Camera: Man Shoves 70-Year-Old Off Bus In The Bronx After Allegedly Saying ‘You Don’t Belong ‘

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A violent attack on a Bronx bus was caught on camera. It happened on July 8 on a BX#19 bus on Southern Boulevard near Westchester Avenue. Police say a 70-year-old man got on the bus around 8:40 p.m. followed by an unknown individual. Once the were both on board, the individual allegedly approached the 70-year-old and said, “You don’t belong on the bus.” According to police, the individual then pushed the 70-year-old man off the bus, causing him to fall on the sidewalk, before running away. The 70-year-old was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a broken hip. He was last reported to be in stable condition. Police have released video of the attack. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Man Shot Near Penn Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Emergency responders are on the scene after a shooting near Penn Station. Authorities say a man was shot at 31st Street and 7th Avenue at around 5:45 p.m. Monday. The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to survive. There’s no word yet on the circumstances that led up to the shooting. Video from the scene shows numerous emergency responders at the scene. Check back soon for more on this developing story  
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Search Continues For Gunman In Ski Mask Who Opened Fire Into Manhattan Harry Potter Store

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they’re searching for a gunman who fired shots into the Harry Potter store Friday morning in the Flatiron District. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Fifth Avenue. Police said a security guard inside the store heard noise, then saw a man wearing a ski mask standing in the front glass window. The man asked the guard, “What’s up now?” and fired at him, police said. The guard took cover, and the suspect fled the scene in a black Mercedes. No injuries were reported. Editor’s note: This story first appeared on August 20.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

NYPD: Suspect Shoved 76-Year-Old To Ground, Stole $300 Chain

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after a man was caught on camera attacking a 76-year-old man on a sidewalk in Brooklyn. It happened near Church Avenue and East 18th Street around 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 14. According to police, the suspect said something to the victim before shoving him to the ground and grabbing a $300 chain from around his neck. The man suffered a scrape on his chest and elbow, but refused medical attention, police said. The suspect fled on foot. He is believed to be in his late teens and was described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 150 lbs. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or, for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Limose Dort, Mother Of 4, Shot Dead In Brooklyn: ‘A Courageous And Resilient Person Who Loved Her Children’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A mother of four may have just been in the wrong place at the wrong time when she was killed in a hail of gunfire. Limose Dort. (credit: Family Handout) The gunman is still on the loose. As CBS2’s Thalia Perez reports, detectives scoured St. John’s Place in Brooklyn Friday morning, speaking with neighbors and trying to piece together the tragic shooting that took the life of Limose Dort Thursday. “She was a courageous and resilient person who loved her children,” said her son Janse Joseph. Joseph told Perez his mother was not the intended target. The 54-year-old mother of four was...
Bergen County, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Sources: Body Found In Barrel In Ridgewood Park, N.J. Identified As Woman Who Worked As High-End Escort

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s a mysterious death spanning state lines. Investigators say a woman found dead in a barrel in Bergen County, N.J. last week is from the Bronx. Chopper 2 was over the scene a week ago, high above Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. Bergen County investigators were dusting a barrel where a woman’s body was found inside. A week later, the NYPD has identified that woman as 42-year-old Nicole Flanagan, who lived in the Woodlawn section of the Bronx. She was last seen working, according to sources, as a high end escort on Wall Street. “Like, a shock because, you know, because...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

50-Year-Old Man Shot To Death Sitting Inside Car In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 50-year-old man was shot to death overnight inside a car in Queens. It happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Jackson Avenue in Long Island City. Police believe the victim was sitting in his car when another man approached and opened fire. Officers found 50-year-old Joseph Bryan with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. He was later pronounced dead at Mount Sinai-Queens Hospital. Police continue to search for his killer. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

NYPD Investigating Suspicious Death Of Woman Last Seen Alive In Chinatown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating the mysterious death of a 26-year-old woman last seen alive in Chinatown. Sources say a woman got a call alleging her friend was drunk and needed help getting home early Wednesday. That friend called an Uber to pick up the victim and bring her to her house in Flushing. Police later found surveillance video of four men putting the victim into the backseat of the Uber. When the vehicle arrived in Flushing, the 26-year-old couldn’t be woken up. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police found she had burns from her lower lip to her chest area. The death has been deemed suspicious.
Oyster Bay, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Parents Thank Lifeguards Who Saved 4-Year-Old Son Vincent Zhang At Long Island Pool

SYOSSET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Lifeguards on Long Island got a special than you Tuesday for saving a 4-year-old boy. As CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reports, there were cards and flowers, tokens of a mother’s immense gratitude for the Town of Oyster Bay lifeguards. The young heroes are the reason her son, 4-year-old Vincent Zhang, is still beside her, smiling. “I tried to hold my breath, but I can’t hold my breath,” Vincent said. Vincent says he remembers nearly drowning at Syosset-Woodbury Community Park pool on Aug. 13. “I sunk in the deep water,” Vincent said. Angela Wang said she went to put her bag down and...
Avoca, PAPosted by
CBS New York

Pilot Andy Travnicek From Long Island-Based Air Show Team Killed In Plane Crash

AVOCA, Pa. (CBSNewYork) — A pilot from an air show team based on Long Island has been killed in a plane crash. The crash happened around noon Friday as the plane was leaving the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Pennsylvania. Andy Travnicek was part of the GEICO Skytypers Team. He was preparing for the Great Pocono Raceway Air Show this weekend. Travnicek was the only person on board. He had previously served in the U.S. armed forces. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Comments / 0

Community Policy